Meet a Player : David Lazanin (Croatia Knights)
Wednesday, August 16 2017 @ 09:19 PM ACST
Contributed by: Michael Christiansen
|
Previous 'Meets': Josip Habljak Alphonse Jambarufo Assemat Marine Pierre Labigang Kenneth Oppenheimer
|Name
|David Lazanin
|Nation/Side
|Croatia Knights
|Division
|Mens Div 2
|
|…would you WANT to kick for goal to win after the siren?
|"Body Biber" (Igor Svoboda)
|...would NOT WANT to tackle you at training?
|“Bulba” (Igor Galez)
|...would you NOT WANT to eat their cooking?
|“Smud” (Goron)
|...spends MOST TIME getting their hair just right?
|Filip Lenic
|Favourite AFL team?
|Giants
|Favourite AFL Player?
|Stevie Johnson
|Dennis Rodman / Goran Ivanisevic
|Your best other sport?
|Basketball
|
|…Bounce the ball or tap on the ground
|Tap on ground
|…wear footy socks up or down
|Up
|...prefer AFL Grand Final? Day/Twilight/Night?
|Day (More beers)
|Most Embarrassing Footy Moment
|Losing to Italy
|Any Footy Superstitions?
|Never wear a mouth guard, and play in the same shorts.
|How did you end up playing this game?
|For a bet!
|Best Footy moment?
|Beating England in London. Beating Ireland for third place in Umag (2015 Euro 9s)
|
|Mens Div 1
|PNG
|Womens
|Crusaders
|Mens Div 2
|Croatia