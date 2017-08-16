Translate

Wednesday, August 16 2017 @ 10:53 PM ACST

Meet a Player : David Lazanin (Croatia Knights)

Wednesday, August 16 2017 @ 09:19 PM ACST

International Cup 2017

NameDavid Lazanin
Nation/SideCroatia Knights
DivisionMens Div 2


    WHICH TEAM MATE…
…would you WANT to kick for goal to win after the siren? "Body Biber" (Igor Svoboda)
...would NOT WANT to tackle you at training? “Bulba” (Igor Galez)
...would you NOT WANT to eat their cooking? “Smud” (Goron)
...spends MOST TIME getting their hair just right? Filip Lenic
Favourite AFL team? Giants
Favourite AFL Player? Stevie Johnson
Dennis Rodman / Goran Ivanisevic
Your best other sport? Basketball
    DO YOU...
…Bounce the ball or tap on the ground Tap on ground
…wear footy socks up or down Up
...prefer AFL Grand Final? Day/Twilight/Night? Day (More beers)
Most Embarrassing Footy Moment Losing to Italy
Any Footy Superstitions? Never wear a mouth guard, and play in the same shorts.
How did you end up playing this game? For a bet!
Best Footy moment? Beating England in London. Beating Ireland for third place in Umag (2015 Euro 9s)
    PREDICTIONS
Mens Div 1 PNG
Womens Crusaders
Mens Div 2 Croatia
