Meet a Player : David Lazanin (Croatia Knights)

WHICH TEAM MATE…

…would you WANT to kick for goal to win after the siren? "Body Biber" (Igor Svoboda)

...would NOT WANT to tackle you at training? “Bulba” (Igor Galez)

...would you NOT WANT to eat their cooking? “Smud” (Goron)

...spends MOST TIME getting their hair just right? Filip Lenic

Favourite AFL team? Giants

Favourite AFL Player? Stevie Johnson

Dennis Rodman / Goran Ivanisevic

Your best other sport? Basketball

DO YOU...

…Bounce the ball or tap on the ground Tap on ground

…wear footy socks up or down Up

...prefer AFL Grand Final? Day/Twilight/Night? Day (More beers)

Most Embarrassing Footy Moment Losing to Italy

Any Footy Superstitions? Never wear a mouth guard, and play in the same shorts.

How did you end up playing this game? For a bet!

Best Footy moment? Beating England in London. Beating Ireland for third place in Umag (2015 Euro 9s)

PREDICTIONS

Mens Div 1 PNG

Womens Crusaders