Meet a Player : Pierre Labigang (France Les Coqs)
Tuesday, August 15 2017 @ 05:47 AM ACST
Contributed by: Michael Christiansen
|
Previous 'Meets': Josip Habljak Alphonse Jambarufo Assemat Marine
|Name
|Pierre Labigang
|Nation/Side
|France
|Division
|Mens Div 1
|
|…would you WANT to kick for goal to win after the sirenω
|Pierre Boscart
|...would NOT WANT to tackle you at trainingω
|Anthony Girard
|...would you NOT WANT to eat their cookingω
|Pierre Labigang (myself)
|...spends MOST TIME getting their hair just rightω
|Raph Ubeda
|Favourite AFL teamω
|Richmond Tigers
|Favourite AFL Playerω
|Dustin Martin
|Richard Virenque
|Your best other sportω
|Soccer
|
|…Bounce the ball or tap on the ground
|Bounce
|…wear footy socks up or down
|Down
|...prefer AFL Grand Finalω Day/Twilight/Nightω
|Day
|Most Embarrassing Footy Moment
|Hit the post from the goal square
|Any Footy Superstitionsω
|Pull socks half way when kicking for goals
|How did you end up playing this gameω
|Wanting to try a new sport
|Best Footy momentω
|Representing France in the IC
|
|Mens Div 1
|Ireland
|Womens
|Ireland
|Mens Div 2
|Japan