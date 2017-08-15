Meet a Player : Pierre Labigang (France Les Coqs)

WHICH TEAM MATE…

…would you WANT to kick for goal to win after the sirenω Pierre Boscart

...would NOT WANT to tackle you at trainingω Anthony Girard

...would you NOT WANT to eat their cookingω Pierre Labigang (myself)

...spends MOST TIME getting their hair just rightω Raph Ubeda

Favourite AFL teamω Richmond Tigers

Favourite AFL Playerω Dustin Martin

Richard Virenque

Your best other sportω Soccer

DO YOU...

…Bounce the ball or tap on the ground Bounce

…wear footy socks up or down Down

...prefer AFL Grand Finalω Day/Twilight/Nightω Day

Most Embarrassing Footy Moment Hit the post from the goal square

Any Footy Superstitionsω Pull socks half way when kicking for goals

How did you end up playing this gameω Wanting to try a new sport

Best Footy momentω Representing France in the IC

PREDICTIONS

Mens Div 1 Ireland

Womens Ireland