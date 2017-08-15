Translate

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

Site Events

Tuesday 15-Aug
Friday 18-Aug
Saturday 19-Aug

Older Stories

Saturday 12-Aug


Friday 11-Aug


Thursday 10-Aug


Welcome to World Footy News
Tuesday, August 15 2017 @ 06:17 AM ACST

Meet a Player : Pierre Labigang (France Les Coqs)

Tuesday, August 15 2017 @ 05:47 AM ACST

Contributed by:

International Cup 2017

Previous 'Meets':
Josip Habljak
Alphonse Jambarufo
Assemat Marine

Name Pierre Labigang
Nation/Side France
Division Mens Div 1

 

    WHICH TEAM MATE…
…would you WANT to kick for goal to win after the sirenω Pierre Boscart
...would NOT WANT to tackle you at trainingω Anthony Girard
...would you NOT WANT to eat their cookingω Pierre Labigang (myself)
...spends MOST TIME getting their hair just rightω Raph Ubeda
   
Favourite AFL teamω Richmond Tigers
Favourite AFL Playerω Dustin Martin
Richard Virenque
Your best other sportω Soccer
    DO YOU...
…Bounce the ball or tap on the ground Bounce
…wear footy socks up or down Down
...prefer AFL Grand Finalω Day/Twilight/Nightω Day
   
Most Embarrassing Footy Moment Hit the post from the goal square
Any Footy Superstitionsω Pull socks half way when kicking for goals
How did you end up playing this gameω Wanting to try a new sport
Best Footy momentω Representing France in the IC
    PREDICTIONS
  
Mens Div 1 Ireland
Womens Ireland
Mens Div 2 Japan
Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

Meet a Player : Pierre Labigang (France Les Coqs) | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Michael Christiansen 
Guest Users: 58

Poll

IC17 Division 1 Men's

1/1: Who wins IC17 Division 1?

PNG 31.00%
Ireland 19.00%
NZ 17.00%
South Africa 5.00%
Canada 5.00%
Nauru 6.00%
USA 11.00%
Great Britain 3.50%
Fiji 2.00%
France 0.50%
See all answers to this poll
Other polls | 200 voters | 0 comments
IC17 Division 2 Mens

1/1: Who wins IC17 Division 2?

China 3.52%
Croatia 32.39%
Germany 21.83%
India 8.45%
Indonesia 2.82%
Japan 17.61%
Pakistan 7.75%
Sri Lanka 5.63%
See all answers to this poll
Other polls | 142 voters | 0 comments
IC17 Women's

1/1: Who wins the IC17 Women's Competition?

Canada Northern Lights 36.23%
Ireland Banshees 28.26%
USA Freedom 13.04%
Fiji Vonu 2.90%
Great Britain Swans 7.97%
PNG Flames 5.07%
Pakistan Dragoons 1.45%
European Crusaders 5.07%
See all answers to this poll
Other polls | 138 voters | 0 comments

What's New

Stories

22 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days


Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links
 Copyright © 2017 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.18 seconds 