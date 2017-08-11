Translate

Welcome to World Footy News
Friday, August 11 2017 @ 09:41 PM ACST

Meet a player : Josip Habljak (Croatia Knights)

Friday, August 11 2017 @ 06:17 AM ACST

International Cup 2017
NameJosip Habljak
Nation/SideCroatia
DivisionMens Div 2


    WHICH TEAM MATE…
…would you WANT to kick for goal to win after the siren? David LAZANIN (Dice)
...would NOT WANT to tackle you at training? Igor GALEZ (Bulbasaur)
...would you NOT WANT to eat their cooking? Tomislav NEDIC (Buscemi)
...spends MOST TIME getting their hair just right? Ivan IVOŠ (Deda)
Favourite AFL team? Hawthorn Hawks
Favourite AFL Player? Tony Lockett
Mirko Cro Cop (MMA)
Your best other sport? Kriglanje (Beer pong)
    DO YOU...
…Bounce the ball or tap on the ground Bounce
…wear footy socks up or down Up mate!
...prefer AFL Grand Final? Day/Twilight/Night? Day (more beers)
Most Embarrassing Footy Moment I $h@t my pants while tackling a bloke ($h!t happens)
Any Footy Superstitions? Have to listen to Marko Perkovic [Thompson] (singer)
How did you end up playing this game? Saw poster on Uni – got involved – loved it.
Best Footy moment? Winning gold at European Cup in Lisbon (2016)
    PREDICTIONS
Mens Div 1 Ireland
Womens Crusaders
Mens Div 2 Croatia
