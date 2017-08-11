Meet a player : Josip Habljak (Croatia Knights)
|Name
|Josip Habljak
|Nation/Side
|Croatia
|Division
|Mens Div 2
|
|…would you WANT to kick for goal to win after the siren?
|David LAZANIN (Dice)
|...would NOT WANT to tackle you at training?
|Igor GALEZ (Bulbasaur)
|...would you NOT WANT to eat their cooking?
|Tomislav NEDIC (Buscemi)
|...spends MOST TIME getting their hair just right?
|Ivan IVOŠ (Deda)
|Favourite AFL team?
|Hawthorn Hawks
|Favourite AFL Player?
|Tony Lockett
|Mirko Cro Cop (MMA)
|Your best other sport?
|Kriglanje (Beer pong)
|
|…Bounce the ball or tap on the ground
|Bounce
|…wear footy socks up or down
|Up mate!
|...prefer AFL Grand Final? Day/Twilight/Night?
|Day (more beers)
|Most Embarrassing Footy Moment
|I $h@t my pants while tackling a bloke ($h!t happens)
|Any Footy Superstitions?
|Have to listen to Marko Perkovic [Thompson] (singer)
|How did you end up playing this game?
|Saw poster on Uni – got involved – loved it.
|Best Footy moment?
|Winning gold at European Cup in Lisbon (2016)
|
