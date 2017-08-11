Meet a player : Josip Habljak (Croatia Knights) Friday, August 11 2017 @ 06:17 AM ACST Contributed by: Name Josip Habljak Nation/Side Croatia Division Mens Div 2 WHICH TEAM MATE… …would you WANT to kick for goal to win after the siren? David LAZANIN (Dice) ...would NOT WANT to tackle you at training? Igor GALEZ (Bulbasaur) ...would you NOT WANT to eat their cooking? Tomislav NEDIC (Buscemi) ...spends MOST TIME getting their hair just right? Ivan IVOŠ (Deda) Favourite AFL team? Hawthorn Hawks Favourite AFL Player? Tony Lockett Mirko Cro Cop (MMA) Your best other sport? Kriglanje (Beer pong) DO YOU... …Bounce the ball or tap on the ground Bounce …wear footy socks up or down Up mate! ...prefer AFL Grand Final? Day/Twilight/Night? Day (more beers) Most Embarrassing Footy Moment I $h@t my pants while tackling a bloke ($h!t happens) Any Footy Superstitions? Have to listen to Marko Perkovic [Thompson] (singer) How did you end up playing this game? Saw poster on Uni – got involved – loved it. Best Footy moment? Winning gold at European Cup in Lisbon (2016) PREDICTIONS Mens Div 1 Ireland Womens Crusaders Mens Div 2 Croatia Share













