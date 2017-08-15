Meet a Player : Kenneth Oppenheimer (Nauru Chiefs)
Tuesday, August 15 2017 @ 06:11 AM ACST
Contributed by: Michael Christiansen
|Name
|Kenneth Oppenheimer
|Nation/Side
|Nauru Chiefs
|Division
|Mens Div 1
|
|…would you WANT to kick for goal to win after the siren?
|Richmond Spanner
|...would NOT WANT to tackle you at training?
|David Adeang
|...would you NOT WANT to eat their cooking?
|David Adeang
|...spends MOST TIME getting their hair just right?
|Mikey Hiram
|Favourite AFL team?
|Carlton
|Favourite AFL Player?
|Anthony Koutoufidis
|Your best other sport?
|Rugby 7s
|
|…Bounce the ball or tap on the ground
|Bounce
|…wear footy socks up or down
|Down
|...prefer AFL Grand Final? Day/Twilight/Night?
|Night
|Most Embarrassing Footy Moment
|Practice Match in Brisbane vs PNG, didn’t get a touch
|Any Footy Superstitions?
|Clean boots – every game
|How did you end up playing this game?
|Grew up in Nauru. Got to love the game in Nauru as a child.
|Best Footy moment?
|Nauru AFL Grand Final premiers 2017
|
