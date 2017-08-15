Meet a Player : Kenneth Oppenheimer (Nauru Chiefs)

WHICH TEAM MATE…

…would you WANT to kick for goal to win after the siren? Richmond Spanner

...would NOT WANT to tackle you at training? David Adeang

...would you NOT WANT to eat their cooking? David Adeang

...spends MOST TIME getting their hair just right? Mikey Hiram

Favourite AFL team? Carlton

Favourite AFL Player? Anthony Koutoufidis

Your best other sport? Rugby 7s

DO YOU...

…Bounce the ball or tap on the ground Bounce

…wear footy socks up or down Down

...prefer AFL Grand Final? Day/Twilight/Night? Night

Most Embarrassing Footy Moment Practice Match in Brisbane vs PNG, didn’t get a touch

Any Footy Superstitions? Clean boots – every game

How did you end up playing this game? Grew up in Nauru. Got to love the game in Nauru as a child.

Best Footy moment? Nauru AFL Grand Final premiers 2017

PREDICTIONS

Mens Div 1 PNG

Womens Ireland