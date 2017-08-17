Meet a Player : Kohei Kageyama (Japan Samurais)

WHICH TEAM MATE…

…would you WANT to kick for goal to win after the siren? Shoki Mukodaka

...would NOT WANT to tackle you at training? Yuji Yamamoto

...would you NOT WANT to eat their cooking? Hiroo Kuroda

...spends MOST TIME getting their hair just right? Kyo Nakagawa

Favourite AFL team? Carlton

Favourite AFL Player? Liam Jones

Your best other sport? Baseball

DO YOU...

…Bounce the ball or tap on the ground Bounce

…wear footy socks up or down Down