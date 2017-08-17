Meet a Player : Hisayoshi Oura (Japan Samurais)

WHICH TEAM MATE…

…would you WANT to kick for goal to win after the siren? Hisayoshi Oura

...would NOT WANT to tackle you at training? Hiro Kuroda

...would you NOT WANT to eat their cooking? Hiro Kuroda

...spends MOST TIME getting their hair just right? Kyo Nakagawa

Favourite AFL team? Hawks

Favourite AFL Player? Luke Hodge

Your best other sport? Basketball

DO YOU...

…Bounce the ball or tap on the ground Tap on the ground

…wear footy socks up or down Down