Meet a Player : Hisayoshi Oura (Japan Samurais)
Thursday, August 17 2017 @ 12:30 PM ACST
Contributed by: Michael Christiansen
|
|Name
|Hisayoshi Oura
|Nation/Side
|Japan Samurais
|Division
|Mens Div 2
|
|…would you WANT to kick for goal to win after the siren?
|Hisayoshi Oura
|...would NOT WANT to tackle you at training?
|Hiro Kuroda
|...would you NOT WANT to eat their cooking?
|Hiro Kuroda
|...spends MOST TIME getting their hair just right?
|Kyo Nakagawa
|Favourite AFL team?
|Hawks
|Favourite AFL Player?
|Luke Hodge
|Your best other sport?
|Basketball
|
|…Bounce the ball or tap on the ground
|Tap on the ground
|…wear footy socks up or down
|Down
|...prefer AFL Grand Final? Day/Twilight/Night?
|Day