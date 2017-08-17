Meet a Player : Jeff Kraemer (USA Revolution)
Thursday, August 17 2017 @ 01:21 PM ACST
Contributed by: Michael Christiansen
|
Previous 'Meets':
|Name
|Jeff Kraemer
|Nation/Side
|USA Revolution
|Division
|Mens Div 1
|
|…would you WANT to kick for goal to win after the siren?
|"USA"
|...would NOT WANT to tackle you at training?
|"Horse"
|...would you NOT WANT to eat their cooking?
|Tim (Lindfelt)
|...spends MOST TIME getting their hair just right?
|"Magic"
|Favourite AFL team?
|Eagles
|Your best other sport?
|Soccer (football)
|
|…Bounce the ball or tap on the ground
|Bounce
|…wear footy socks up or down
|Middle
|...prefer AFL Grand Final? Day/Twilight/Night?
|Day
|How did you end up playing this game?
|While studying abroad
|Best Footy moment?
|First USA win
|
|Mens Div 1
|USA
|Womens
|USA