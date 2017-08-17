Meet a Player : Jeff Kraemer (USA Revolution)

WHICH TEAM MATE…

…would you WANT to kick for goal to win after the siren? "USA"

...would NOT WANT to tackle you at training? "Horse"

...would you NOT WANT to eat their cooking? Tim (Lindfelt)

...spends MOST TIME getting their hair just right? "Magic"

Favourite AFL team? Eagles

Your best other sport? Soccer (football)

DO YOU...

…Bounce the ball or tap on the ground Bounce

…wear footy socks up or down Middle

...prefer AFL Grand Final? Day/Twilight/Night? Day

How did you end up playing this game? While studying abroad

Best Footy moment? First USA win

PREDICTIONS

Mens Div 1 USA