Welcome to World Footy News
Thursday, August 17 2017 @ 04:22 PM ACST

Meet a Player : Jeff Kraemer (USA Revolution)

Thursday, August 17 2017 @ 01:21 PM ACST

International Cup 2017

Previous 'Meets':
Josip Habljak
Alphonse Jambarufo
Assemat Marine
Pierre Labigang
Kenneth Oppenheimer
Name Jeff Kraemer
Nation/Side USA Revolution
Division Mens Div 1


    WHICH TEAM MATE…
…would you WANT to kick for goal to win after the siren? "USA"
...would NOT WANT to tackle you at training? "Horse"
...would you NOT WANT to eat their cooking? Tim (Lindfelt)
...spends MOST TIME getting their hair just right? "Magic"
Favourite AFL team? Eagles
Your best other sport? Soccer (football)
    DO YOU...
…Bounce the ball or tap on the ground Bounce
…wear footy socks up or down Middle
...prefer AFL Grand Final? Day/Twilight/Night? Day
How did you end up playing this game? While studying abroad
Best Footy moment? First USA win
    PREDICTIONS
Mens Div 1 USA
Womens USA
