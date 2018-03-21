Translate

Welcome to World Footy News
Wednesday, March 21 2018 @ 04:59 am ACDT

Don't Believe In Never - Part 3 - Richmond Tigers

Tuesday, March 20 2018 @ 09:18 pm ACDT

Contributed by:

General NewsThe third instalment of the AFL's 2018 campaign featuring stories of overcoming adversity features the Richmond Football Club and their journey to the 2017 AFL Premiership against the odds. Whilst the two previously published clips featured topics of multiculturalism and diversity (see Don’t Believe In Never – Dema And The Bankstown Bull Sharks and Don’t Believe In Never – Aliir Aliir), this latest about the Tigers' success will resonate with all followers of footy.



Story Synopsis;

Richmond's remarkable 2017 Toyota AFL Premiership

The Richmond Football Club embarked on the 2017 Toyota AFL Premiership Season with a renewed focus to ignore the turbulent offseason and perception that a flag was never going eventuate for the current playing group.

The club, their coach Damien Hardwick and captain Trent Cotchin searched within themselves to persevere and continue with their common goal.

Their persistence delivered Richmond their first Grand Final victory in 37 years on Saturday September 30, 2017.
