Don’t Believe In Never – Aliir Aliir

The AFL today released its 2018 campaign, Don't Believe in Never, showcasing three remarkable stories centring on passion, dedication, overcoming adversity and ultimately triumph within the game.



The three stories will be highlighted through short films, featuring Damien Hardwick's leadership of the Richmond Tigers to the 2017 Toyota AFL Premiership, Sydney Swan Aliir Aliir's journey from a Kenyan refugee camp to playing in the AFL and Dema a member of the Bankstown Bull Sharks, a multicultural team of teenage schoolgirls in Western Sydney.



AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan said the campaign was inspirational for all levels of Australian Football, from the grassroots through to both the elite men’s and women’s competitions.



"The common thread of these three stories is that at one point in their lives the subjects made a conscious decision that never was not an option and Australian Football has provided a vehicle for their personal successes," Mr McLachlan said.



"Whether it's on a Saturday at a suburban footy ground, or at the MCG on Grand Final Day, these films show that this game can win over every heart and create opportunities no matter the level of play.



The AFL's 2018 campaign "Don't Believe I Never" has been released. The key motivator in the campaign is a series of three videos focusing on the inspirational journeys of three people. Featured are Richmond coach Damien Hardwick and his journey with the club to premiership success, Sydney Swans footballer Aliir Aliir and his incredible journey from war-torn Sudan to the AFL and a teenage school-girl in western Sydney and her journey to the Bankstown Bull Sharks. Below is the story of Aliir Aliir.













