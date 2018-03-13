Don’t Believe In Never – Dema And The Bankstown Bull Sharks Tuesday, March 13 2018 @ 08:52 am ACDT Contributed by:







According to the www.afl.com.au website, the synopsis for this video is:"Dema is a young girl of Muslim background from Bankstown, NSW who had no interest in AFL. That all changed when a teacher from her school introduced AFL to their PE classes and her love of the game began to grow. Needing to convince her conservative parents - who originally said never - to play AFL, she eventually joined the Bankstown Bull Sharks in the heart of Western Sydney. Initially hesitant, Dema's father Stephen is now the team's number one supporter, encouraging her along the way and ultimately to participate in the 2017 Female National Diversity Championships."













