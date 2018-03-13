Translate

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

There are no upcoming events

Older Stories

Thursday 08-Mar


Wednesday 07-Mar


Tuesday 06-Mar


Sunday 04-Mar


Saturday 03-Mar


Welcome to World Footy News
Tuesday, March 13 2018 @ 07:00 pm ACDT

Don’t Believe In Never – Dema And The Bankstown Bull Sharks

Tuesday, March 13 2018 @ 08:52 am ACDT

Contributed by:

General NewsThe second part of the AFL’s new promotional campaign features a young Muslim woman from the western suburbs of Sydney and her dream and journey to play Australian Rules football. According to the www.afl.com.au website, the synopsis for this video is:



“Dema is a young girl of Muslim background from Bankstown, NSW who had no interest in AFL. That all changed when a teacher from her school introduced AFL to their PE classes and her love of the game began to grow. Needing to convince her conservative parents - who originally said never - to play AFL, she eventually joined the Bankstown Bull Sharks in the heart of Western Sydney. Initially hesitant, Dema's father Stephen is now the team’s number one supporter, encouraging her along the way and ultimately to participate in the 2017 Female National Diversity Championships.”
Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

Don’t Believe In Never – Dema And The Bankstown Bull Sharks | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 58

Random Image

18-NZ vs Fiji
18-NZ vs Fiji
Browse Album

What's New

Stories

7 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days

No new comments

Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links

Advertisements


 Copyright © 2018 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.12 seconds 