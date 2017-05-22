Translate

Welcome to World Footy News
Monday, May 22 2017 @ 06:01 AM ACST

Paris Cocks Win Coupe Du Nord

Sunday, May 21 2017 @ 10:42 PM ACST

Europe
The Paris Cocks (the union of the Paris Cocks Footy club comprising players from both the Cockerels and Cockatoos) has taken out the 2017 Coupe Du Nord in Lyon this weekend. After a premiership season which saw both teams ultimately fall to the mighty ALFA Lions, the Paris crew took solace in adding this piece of silverware to their rather large display cabinet.

The Cocks went through the tournament undefeated, whilst the ALFA Lions and Cergy Pontoise Coyotes nabbed a win each against each other across the three-team round robin draw. The scores from the matches were:




Paris Cocks d Cergy Pontoise Coyotes: 37 - 20
Cergy Pontoise Coyotes d ALFA Lions: 39 - 31
Paris Cocks v ALFA Lions: 65 - 10
Paris Cocks d Cergy Pontoise Coyotes: 37 - 27
ALFA Lions d Cergy Pontoise Coyotes: 47 - 25
Paris Cocks d ALFA Lions: 60 – 20

The Coupe Du Nord (Cup of the North) is the sister event to last weekend’s Coupe Du Sud, won last weekend by the Blagnac Aviators in Toulouse. See Blagnac Aviators Claim First Title – Coupe Du Sud The playing of the Coupe Du Nord caps a big week for French footy. Not only were the north and south tournaments held in Lyon and Toulouse, but the Bordeaux Bombers received the nod to host the 2017 Euro Cup later in the year: See Euro Cup Returns To Bordeaux For 2017


