Round 6 AFLW Wrap Up:

Round six was a round where all the top teams flexed their muscles with massive wins.

Collingwood showed once again why they are the premier team in the competition this season keeping their perfect record intact, after they were able to take their game to the next level and win convincingly when challenged by the Western Bulldogs.

Adelaide Crows kicked their highest ever score of 13.7 (85) and almost scored the highest ever score in the competition, but were one point shy of the Western Bulldogs all-time score.

Collingwood's Chloe Molloy showed why she is a star of our game with her forward pressure and two goals when her Pies had all the momentum in the third term.

After six rounds, Molloy leads the AFLW goalkicking along with Erin Phillips and Gemma Houghton with 11 goals.

Brianna Davey continues to have a stellar season, after adding 28 disposals and is the competition's leading disposal winner with 149 and teammate Brittany Bonnici closing in with 143 disposals.

Richmond vs North Melbourne:

North Melbourne were too classy for Richmond, as they bounced to a 35-point victory at the Swinburne Centre on Friday night.

The Tigers struggled without Monique Conti (a late out with a hamstring issue) with North dominating through the midifield with Ash Riddell (25 disposals), Jasmine Garner (22 disposals and five clearances), while Ellie Gavalas and Kaitlyn Ashmore had 19 disposals each complementing Emma King's solid ruck work.

North were completely dominant with six goals, keeping the Tigers goalless and to two behinds in the opening half.

In the third quarter, the Tigers came out a different side being more competitive scoring three goals and they kept North scoreless.

Then, in the final term North took their game up a notch with four goals to the Tigers two.

Next round, North Melbourne will come up against Western Bulldogs, a side that will be out to keep their finals hopes alive at North Hobart Oval on Saturday twilight, while Richmond will face the winless bottom-placed Gold Coast Suns at Metricon Stadium on Friday night.

GWS Giants vs Brisbane Lions:

Brisbane Lions cruised to a solid 38-point win over a lacklustre GWS Giants at Manuka Oval on Saturday afternoon.

A week after the Lions brought an end to Fremantle's 11-game winning streak, the Lions put on a show in the nations capital with two goals each to Dakota Davidson and Isabel Dawes, while Emily Bates was pivotal with 20 disposals (71percent efficiency), 12 kicks and three tackles.

The Giants could not stop the Lions at all in the match scoring two goals for the entire match to the Lions seven goals.

In round seven, the Giants will travel to Melbourne to play St Kilda at RSEA Park on Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Lions will host the top-placed Pies and try to hand them their first defeat this season at HIckey Park on Sunday afternoon.

Adelaide Crows vs Gold Coast Suns:

Adelaide Crows thumped the Gold Coast Suns by 70-points at Norwood Oval on Saturday afternoon.

It was a brilliant day all around for the Crows, as they scored their highest ever score in its club's AFLW history and narrowly missed out on breaking the record of the highest ever score in the AFLW.

What a powerful display it was from the Crows with Danielle Ponter starring up forward with four goals, while Phillips (19 disposals) and Chelsea Randall (13 disposals) chipped in with two goals each.

Also, Ebony Marinoff (20 disposals) and Anna Hatchard (21 disposals and a goal) were dominant in the middle combining with 41 disposals and 15 tackles.

It was an absolute day out for the Crows down at their home track, as they signalled to the rest of the competition that they should not be forgotten en route to the finals.

Next round, the Crows will travel to Melbourne's south-east to face the Dees at Casey Fields on Saturday night, while the Suns will host the Tigers at Metricon Stadium on Friday night.

Melbourne vs St Kilda:

Melbourne stay in touch with the top six, after they easily dispose of St Kilda by 44-points at Casey Fields on Saturday night.

It was a must-win match for the Dees, as they had two losses in a row and creeping up to the finals they had dropped to seventh on the ladder hanging onto a slim finals chance.

In what was her best performance of the season, captain Daisy Pearce took her side on her back and finished with 13 disposals and two goals, while other Dees' starred including Karen Paxman with 24 disposals, Eden Zanker (23 disposals and eight marks) and Tyla Hanks (22 disposals).

The Dees controlled the match from start to finish dominating with much of the game play in their forward half of the ground and the Saints had no answers being kept scoreless in the opening quarter.

For the Saints, they were finally able to break through with their first goal in the second quarter via Nat Exon after the Dees turned over the ball inside 50.

The Saints began to win some contests and gain a bit of ascendancy in the match with repeated forward entries, but they were unable to capitalise with goals.

Melbourne kicked away in the second half with five goals to the Saints two, to record a crucial victory in front of their faithful.

Next week, the Dees will need to take their game to the next level as they will host competition heavyweights the Crows at Casey Fields on Saturday night, while the Saints will host fellow strugglers the Giants at RSEA Park on Saturday afternoon.

Carlton vs Geelong:

Carlton boosted their finals chances, after they made light work of Geelong thrashing them by 33-points at Ikon Park on Sunday afternoon.

Star of the competition and Blues stalwart Maddi Prespakis had an injury scare (hurting her left elbow) in her return match from suspension, but it did not worry her because she finished the match with 28 disposals (66 percent efficiency), 19 handballs and a goal.

In the forward department for the Blues, it was a fine display from the forward trio of Georgia Gee, Serena Gibbs and Darcy Vescio contributing two goals each.

It was all the Blues, as they came out with intent scoring four goals in the opening quarter to the Cats two and then added two goals each in the next three quarters, while keeping the Cats to four goals.

Next round, the Blues will host one of the premier teams of the competition the Dockers at Ikon Park on Sunday early afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Cats will travel to Perth to play the Eagles at Mineral Resources Park on Sunday afternoon.

Collingwood vs Western Bulldogs:

West Coast Eagles vs Fremantle Dockers:

Fremantle Dockers make it three from three in the West Australian AFLW Derbies with a massive 67-point win over the West Coast Eagles at Optus Stadium on Sunday.

After having their 11-game winning streak broken by the Lions last week, the Dockers were determined to bounce back with a victory and they certainly did that scoring their second highest ever score in club history and held the Eagles to their lowest season score.

It was a forward showcase for the Dockers with Houghton (five goals), Sabreena Duffy (three goals) and Roxanne Roux (two goals), while Kiara Bowers (24 disposals and nine clearances) and Ebony Antonio (23 disposals and starred early in the match) combined with 47 disposals.

A shining light for the Eagles to come out of the game was Aisling McCarthy, she had 22 disposals, 15 kicks and three tackles.

The Dockers were a class above the Eagles, especially in the third quarter where they turned it on kicking five goals to break the game wide open, but credit to the Eagles as they were able to halt this in the final quarter only allowing the Dockers to slot through one goal.

In round seven, the Dockers will travel to Melbourne to face off against Carlton at Ikon Park on Sunday afternoon, while the Eagles will host the second-last Cats at Mineral Resources Park on Sunday afternoon.

Looking ahead to round seven:

Round seven, already looks like it will be one of the rounds of the season with four out of the seven matches featuring sides that are in finals contention this 2021 season.

The match of the round will be the Brisbane Lions and Collingwood clash on Sunday afternoon.

All eyes will be on this match as we will see whether or not the Lions can become the first team to topple over the undefeated Pies and bring an end to their winning streak like they did with the Dockers two weeks ago or will the Pies be able to extend their game winning streak to seven.