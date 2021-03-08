Translate

Welcome to World Footy News
Monday, March 08 2021 @ 12:33 am ACDT

After half time, the Pies steamrolled the Dogs to remain undefeated

Sunday, March 07 2021 @ 03:55 pm ACDT

Contributed by:

Australia

After a tight opening half, Collingwood came out and stamped their authority on the match in the third quarter with four goals to run out 36-point winners over the Western Bulldogs at Victoria Park on Sunday afternoon. 

Image Source: @CollingwoodAFLW

The Pies sent a message to the rest of the competition this afternoon that the premiership cup is there's for the taking after they steamrolled the Dogs in the second half.

The Dogs were left shellshocked and did not have any answers to stop the dominant performance from the Pies

It was a real arm wrestle in the first half and then Collingwood came out in the third term with 18 inside 50s to one in the third.

Chloe Molloy added two goals in the outstanding third quarter from the Pies and debutant Abbi Moloney kicked her first goal in her career with her first kick.

What a third term from the premiership favourites the Pies.

Up until the third quarter, the Pies were unable to kick a goal scoring only seven behinds and the Dogs scored the only goal of the match in the second quarter. 

It was a tight affair and it was hard to see it opening up so much in the third quarter, so much in the way it did.

But, credit to the Pies, they put on a premiership performance in the premiership quarter and showed why they remain the only undefeated side in the 2021 AFLW season. 

Molloy finished with 12 disposals (69 percent efficiency) and two goals, while Brianna Davey was everywhere in the third quarter with 11 disposals and finishing with 28 disposals (68 percent efficiency), seven tackles and a goal. 

Next week, the Pies will travel to play against the Lions on Sunday afternoon at Hickey Park, while the Dogs will travel to Tasmania to play North Melbourne on Saturday twilight at North Hobart Oval. 

