Welcome to World Footy News
Round 5 AFLW So Far: Tigers record historic maiden AFLW victory

Richmond finally get their first ever win its AFLW history after crushing Geelong by 47-points at GMHBA Stadium on Friday night. 

It was an outstanding victory from the Tigers led by Monique Conti and Katie Brennan. 

The Tigers came out all guns blazing in the first half kicking six goals and keeping the Cats scoreless. 

It was a powerful performance from the Tigers and they continued to dominate the match with three goals in the second half. 

Within the opening three minutes of the third term, Rochelle Cranston broke through with the Cats first goal of the match. 

For the first time this season, the Tigers played four quarters of football. 

It was absolute scenes at the end of the match from the Tigers, they were filled with pure joy and relief. 

Cats inaugural best and fairest winner Olivia Purcell injured her knee during the match. 

The Cats remain winless in the 2021 season. 

Conti was sensational all match and finished with 26 disposals, while skipper Katie Brennan was on fire up forward with three goals from 17 disposals. 

