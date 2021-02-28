A frenetic end results in Eagles first win of the season

It was anyone's game in the dying minutes of the match, as the West Coast Eagles recorded their maiden victory this season by a point over Gold Coast Suns on Sunday at Mineral Resources Park.

Image Source: Daniel Carson

For the Eagles, it is their second victory in its AFLW history and it is their highest ever AFLW score.

The Eagles' Mikayla Bowen announced herself to the rest of the competition with her 21 disposals (67 percent efficiency), three tackles and a goal.

It was a superb start from the Eagles, with late inclusion Kate Orme nailing through her first-ever AFLW career goal.

Imahra Cameron scored a goal after a great build up from Ashlee Atkins.

A highlight of the opening term was when Bowen took off with a brilliant run through the middle of the ground.

It lifted the Eagles, as Bowen worked the ball up forward resulting in a goal to Irishwoman Grace Kelly.

The Eagles despite the Suns having territory dominance led by 15-points at quarter time.

It was a grind in the second term with both teams going hard at the footy.

Sarah Perkins finally was able to get the Suns on the board with less than three minutes left in the second quarter.

Essentially the whole second quarter was played in the Suns forward half and they were only able to get one goal reward for their effort.

The Eagles led by eight points at the main break.

In the third quarter, the Suns came hard at the Eagles and started to get on top in the contest.

The Eagles slotted through the first goal of the third after quick reflexes from Melissa Caulfield and she snapped through the Eagles fourth goal.

After the Caulfield goal, the Suns scored the next two goals via Jamie Stanton and Paige Parker.

The Suns made a game of it, as they were within two points of the Eagles at the final break.

It was a tight final term with both teams giving it their all in hopes of registering their first victory of the season.

There was one stoppage after another and no team was able to break away free with posession.

Bowen put through her second goal of the match

She absolutely starred today.

Kalinda Howarth was finally on the board with a karate kick goal on the goal line to get the Suns within two points with two minutes left in the match.

It was an amazing goal to be kicked in Indigenous round by Indigenous woman Howarth.

The next two minutes of the match were frantic and the Eagles held on to finally register their first ever win this season.

The Gold Coast Suns are still without a win in 2021 and it will not get any easier next round as they will come up against competition heavyweights the Adelaide Crows at their home, Norwood Oval on Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the West Coast Eagles will play the Fremantle Dockers in the Western Australian derby.