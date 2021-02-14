Round 3 AFLW Wrap Up

What a round of footy, round 3 has been. We learnt that the Fremantle Dockers are the genuine flag favourite after their dismantling of the Adelaide Crows.

After round 3, only four teams remain undefeated including Fremantle, Collingwood, Melbourne and the Brisbane Lions.

Image Source: @MelbourneAFLW

All of the matches were good, but none more entertaining as the Melbourne and North Melbourne match. We probably witnessed the best AFLW match so far in its short history.

It was a great advertisement for the AFLW.

The match was sensational, heart in your mouth stuff. Credit goes to both teams for the quality brands of football they both played. A total of 17 goals were scored in the match.

Geelong vs Western Bulldogs:

Geelong remains winless in 2021 after the Western Bulldogs get a roll on late to run out 15-point victors at GMHBA Stadium on Friday night.

It was a tight match with both teams only able to score a goal each till three quarter time. Only a point separated the two teams early in the final quarter until the Dogs slotted through two final quarter goals.

Dogs' captain Ellie Blackburn led from the front and was pivotal in guiding her side to the 3.6(24) to 1.3 (9) victory.

Blackburn was stellar with 25 disposals (63 percent efficiency), 16 kicks, and nine tackles and her pressure in and around the contest was top notch. For the Cats, Amy McDonald gave it her all finishing with 23 disposals and six tackles.

It was the only match in the round to be played in front of fans in Victoria after a statewide five-day snap lockdown was imposed by the Victorian Government to overcome the latest Coronavirus outbreak.

The loss for the Cats leaves them without a goal from nine of the 12 quarters they have played.

The Dogs are 2-1 and hope the confidence they have gained from two consecutive wins will help them to tackle premiership fancies Melbourne next week, a team that is coming off their best win in its AFLW history. In round 4, the Cats will play the Saints on Friday night at RSEA Park.

GWS Giants vs Gold Coast Suns:

Greater Western Sydney are on the board in 2021, after a 10-point hard-fought win in the wet at Blacktown International Sportspark on Saturday afternoon.

Due to the wet weather, the scoring was hard to come by from both teams with the Giants two first quarter goals enough to get them over the line. The goals were scored by Taylah Davies and Alicia Eva. As the Suns only major of the match came late in the contest courtesy of Jamie Stanton.

The match conditions did not bother the Giants youngster Alyce Parker, as she starred with 24 disposals (67 percent efficiency), 12 kicks, and five tackles, while for the Suns' Alison Drennan was her sides best with 22 disposals, 12 tackles, and 10 kicks.

The Suns are one of four teams that are yet to win a match in the 2021 season and sit second last on the ladder.

Next round, the Suns season will not get any easier as they will come up against the might of the undefeated Dockers on Saturday twilight at Fremantle Oval.

For the Giants, they will host the West Coast Eagles on Sunday twilight at Blacktown International Sportspark.

St Kilda vs Carlton:

Young superstar Maddy Prespakis inspired her side to an impressive 24-point win over the Saints at RSEA Park on Saturday twilight.

What a game it was from the Blues after quarter time, as they kicked six of the last seven goals.

The victory for the Blues is it's first of the 2021 season.

Prespakis accumulated 24 disposals and a goal in the win to kickstart the Blues 2021 campaign in the 6.4(40) to 2.4(16) result.

It was an important victory for the Blues, as they before the season were touted as a real premiership threat after last years performance and the 2019 grand final runner up to Adelaide.

Heading into the match, we were all looking forward to the mouthwatering matchup between Prespakis and Saints young gun Georgia Patrikios and it did not disappoint.

However, Prespakis was the better of the two on this occasion especially in the first half where she was completely unstoppable, so after half time she received a tight tag.

The Saints were on the attack early but did not get much reward for effort only kicking a solitary goal via Caitlin Greiser in the opening term and it was the only goal scored in the quarter.

It was a slow start from the Blues, as they were kept scoreless but made up for it with a three-goal second term taking full advantage of the breeze. The goal scorers for the Blues were Elise O'Dea, Prespakis, and Lauren Brazzale. In the third term, Blues outscored the Saints two goals to one to head into the final change with a 15-point lead.

The Blues continued their strong form in the match keeping the Saints scoreless in the final term, as late in the quarter Nicola Stevens soccer kicked cleverly off the ground to seal the much-needed victory for the Blues.

Next week, the Blues will host the winless Tigers on Saturday afternoon at Ikon Park, while the Saints will play their second consecutive home match on Friday night at RSEA Park.

Melbourne vs North Melbourne:

Melbourne overcame another premiership contender North Melbourne by nine-points in one of the best AFLW games at Casey Fields on Saturday night.

It was a highly entertaining match with North wrestling back the momentum of the match in the second half after a strong opening half from Dees.

Karen Paxman was exceptional once again with 25 disposals (64 percent efficiency), three tackles, and a goal, while Ashley Riddell was pivotal in getting North back in the game with her 17 disposals, six tackles, and her pressure was huge.

The opening quarter was played at a very high level with both teams giving it their all and North led by just four points at quarter-time after a late goal to the Dees.

It was in the second term that the Dees started to gain control of the match, as they kicked the first three goals of the term and the last four goals of the match. The Dees three goals in the second came from three inside 50s and they were really impressive with their ascendancy and intensity all over the ground.

North stopped their run of goals after nice work from Daisy Bateman in the middle to Emma Kearney who used her speed to break out of the middle and it resulted in a Jasmine Garner goal.

The Dees responded with a goal after Garners via youngster Jacqueline Parry. It was superb ball movement from Melbourne again with yet another goal via Parry.

It was arguably Parry's best AFLW match with three goals.

A sensational second term from the Dees and it was great to watch Melbourne blitz the premiership favourites in the opening half with seven goals.

The Dees held a handy 27-point advantage at the mian break after six second quarter goals. It was the Dees second-highest score in the first half.

North came out in the third term with intent and wrestled back the momentum in the match kicking two goals in 30 seconds via Garner and Daria Bannister. It was Bannister's first goal of the year. The comeback by North was inspired by midfield star Ash Riddell who had nine disposals in the third term.

Despite, North having all the momentum, the Dees through Karen Paxman put through a goal after Riddell gave away a 50m. The difference in the third quarter was North had increased their running game and they were dominating the territory. North was down by seven points at three-quarter time.

A game that was free flowing in the opening three quarters, became a stoppages base game in the final quarter.

Two quality teams went toe to toe and it continued to be a grind in the final.

The final quarter was edge of the seat stuff, as North were able to get within two points of the Dees after a Bella Eddey major midway through the term.

The contest tightened right up and neither team was able to break away freely until the Dees' veteran Shelley Scott scored her second to put the final nail in the coffin on the siren and the Dees were nine-point winners.

North have come away with their first loss of the season and are 2-1, while the Dees are one of three teams that are undefeated with a 3-0 record.

In Round 4, North will need to be at its best as they come up against the undefeated Collingwood on Saturday night at Marvel Stadium.

The Dees will play away against the Western Bulldogs on Sunday afternoon at Victoria University Whitten Oval looking to keep its undefeated record intact.

Adelaide Crows vs Fremantle Dockers:

Please find link to feature match report - http://www.worldfootynews.com/article.php/20210214142035317

Richmond vs Collingwood:

Collingwood maintained their unbeaten 3-0 record in 2021 with a 17-point hard-fought victory over Richmond on Sunday afternoon at the Swinburne Centre.

From the opening term, the Pies were in control of the match with three goals to one.

The Pies continued to own the match kicking four of the five next goals to open up a 32-point lead at three-quarter time.

It was a solid showing from the Pies who did the work early and the Tigers did not look like they would trouble the Pies.

But, in the final quarter, the Tigers came out with gusto and played incredibly.

They kicked two goals while keeping the Pies scoreless, but unfortunately, they left their run a little too late.

For the Pies, Irish star Aishling Sheridan was impressive with two goals from 10 disposals (63 percent efficiency), while Ellie McKenzie chipped in with two goals for the Tigers from 12 disposals and also applied five tackles.

Also, Pies veteran Brittany Bonnici was integral continuing her solid season form with 31 disposals, 21 kicks, 10 marks, and four tackles.

It was a super performance from Bonnici who led from the front all afternoon along with Brianna Davey who contributed 25 disposals (79 percent efficiency), seven tackles, and a goal.

In round 4, the Pies will look to remain undefeated as they come up against flag contender in North on Saturday night at Marvel Stadium.

The Tigers hope to continue their strong fourth-quarter form when they play away against the Blues on Saturday afternoon at Ikon Park, as they look to record their first-ever AFLW victory.

Brisbane Lions vs West Coast Eagles:

Brisbane Lions proved too strong for the West Coast Eagles with a 45-point win on Monday twilight at Hickey Park.

In the opening term, the Eagles tried hard and went in with the lead at quarter time by a point. But, after quarter time, it was a powerful performance from the Lions as they kicked nine of the last 10 goals in the match.

The Eagles were winning the clearances and inside 50s count, but were unable to make the most of it, and after half time the Lions completely dominated.

The big win means the Lions are undefeated in 2021 and are the ladder leaders after the completion of round 3.

For the Lions, veteran Lauren Arnell continued her solid start to this season with 18 disposals and a goal, while Sophie Conway was solid in the midfield with 15 disposals and five tackles.

Next week, the Lions will need to continue their strong season form when they take on their biggest challenge this year, the Crows on Sunday early afternoon at Hickey Park as well.

The Eagles will take on the Giants on Sunday twilight at Blacktown International Sportspark.