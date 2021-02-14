Dockers are the real deal in 2021

Fremantle Dockers signalled to the rest of the competition that they are the team to beat this AFLW season with the 30-point dismantling of the Crows at Norwood Oval on Sunday afternoon

The Dockers are now on a 10-game winning streak.

Image Source: @aflwomens

Heading into the match, both teams were undefeated at 2-0 and on paper looked like it will be a real clash of the titans contest from start to finish. But, it was anything but with the Dockers controlling the match from quarter time onwards.

After this afternoon's performance, the Dockers are definitely the premiership favourites this season and are now the ladder leaders with a percentage of 225.5.

Hard nut Docker Kiara Bowers was sensational finishing with 23 disposals, 15 kicks and 13 tackles (a game high).

Gemma Houghton continued her strong form of the season up forward with two goals from 12 disposals and Ashley Sharp in her first game of the season contributed two goals.

It was a tough opening quarter of AFLW footy with no goal scored and probably the best quarter of AFLW footy played in terms of the high intensity and pressure from the tackling and ferociousness in and around the contest.

What a game it was in the opening half with both teams going toe to toe with each other.

The desperation from both teams was entertaining to watch especially with their tackling.

It was a clinical performance from the Dockers in the second term, as they kept the Crows goalless.

The last time the Crows went goalless in the opening half of an AFLW match was R3, 2017 against Carlton at thebarton oval, but the only difference was that the Crows ended up winning by three points.

The first goal for the Dockers came from a really smart and composed passage of play from Ebony Antonio, Houghton and Kara Antonio that resulted in a goal to Tiah Haynes.

It was Haynes first ever AFLW goal.

A highlight of the how hard the contest was when Ebony Antonio ran into a brick wall in Erin Phillips and Antonio came off second best and was slow to get back to her feet.

Superb play from the Dockers' Sabreena Duffy who set up another goal to Ashley Sharp who toe poked on the goal line and the Dockers led by 11-points at the main break.

What an amazing quarter the third was for the Dockers with the pressure, the vision and the skills to signal to the rest of the competition they are the early premiership favourite.

Bianca Webb continued the run of new goal scorers for the Dockers slotting through the Dockers third goal of her right foot beautifully through the middle to start the third term.

Another great team build up from Mikayla Hyde to find Duffy who marked and kicked truly for goal to take the Dockers 21-points up.

The Dockers were playing with signature, flair and content and the Crows were unable to stop them in their tracks.

Sharp in her first match of the season nailed through her second goal and it brought up her 23rd AFLW career goal.

The Dockers really showed the strong team they are out on the field in today’s match, especially with their third quarter dominance with three goals and led by 26-points at three quarter time.

In the final quarter, Houghton put through an exciting running goal as she broke away from her opponent.

The Crows finally broke through with their first goal of the contest via Phillips early in the last quarter.

It was a much better term from the Crows, as they had more of the ball inside forward 50 and the Crows coaching staff also moved Phillips forward, but it was all little too late.

The Dockers thumped the Crows in the end by 30-points and sent a message to the AFLW that they are a real premiership threat.