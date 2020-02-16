Round 2 AFLW Wrap Up:

What a superb round 2 of AFLW it was.

Brisbane Lions, Collingwood and Fremantle all remain undefeated and are staking their claims as early premiership contenders.

History has been made with Collingwood starting their season off for the first time in their AFLW history with a 2-0 record and also defeated Carlton for the first time too.

For Collingwood, this has been a season of first's and they have become an AFLW force.

Fancied premiership favourites at the start of the season, Adelaide and North Melbourne secured there first victories and they both did so in classy fashion.

Image Source: @aflwomens

Western Bulldogs vs Melbourne:

To open the round, Dees won by 20-points against the Dogs at Whitten Oval on Friday night, in front of 3,133.

Dees skill level was telling against the Dogs, as they were cleaner and were able to hit their targets more.

Melbourne were able to withheld the spirited Dogs along with the wet weather and humid conditions.

Karen Paxman was the standout for Dees with 16 disposals, 13 kicks, five tackles and a goal.

Dees were impressive and could have won by more if their goal kicking was accurate.

Irishwoman Aisling McCarthy was influential for the Dogs with 15 disposals and eight tackles.

Next week, Dees will play against newcomers Saints on Friday night at RSEA Park and Dogs will face the undefeated Blues on Saturday afternoon at Victoria University Whitten Oval.

North Melbourne vs GWS Giants:

North Melbourne are on the board in 2020 with a solid 18-point victory over a wasteful GWS Giants at a windy University Tasmania Stadium on Saturday afternoon in front of 2,102 fans.

Emma Kearney was huge for North Melbourne with 21 disposals.

North forwards Jasmin Garner and Sophie Abbatangelo combined with three goals.

Next week, North will play against expansion team Richmond on Sunday afternoon at Swinburne Centre and GWS Giants will face Eagles early Sunday afternoon at Blacktown International Sportspark.

Gold Coast Suns vs Richmond:

Suns made history winning their first match in AFLW by 11-points over fellow expansion team Tigers at Metricon Stadium.

Former North and Lion Jamie Stanton was the star for the Suns with 20 disposals and a goal, taking it right up to Tigers captain Katie Brennan.

Suns will play Brisbane Lions on Saturday twilight at Metricon Stadium and Richmond will host North Melbourne from the Swinburne Centre on Sunday afternoon.

West Coast Eagles vs Fremantle Dockers:

Feature match report - www.worldfootynews.com/article.php/20200215210753983

Geelong Cats vs Brisbane Lions:

Lions came from behind to defeat Cats by 19-points at GMHBA Stadium, as they turned around a 11-point deficit at half time.

A brilliant performance from Lions and they remain undefeated.

It was a tale of two halves with Lions owning the second half with five goals and kept Cats to just a behind.

Lions forward Jesse Tawhiao-Wardlaw was huge with three goals and teammate Emily Bates was prolific in the midfield with 22 disposals, 15 kicks and four tackles.

Lions will play against Gold Coast Suns on Saturday twilight at Metricon Stadium and Cats will host Crows from GMHBA Stadium on Sunday twilight.

Carlton vs Collingwood:

Pies finally defeated Blues in an AFLW match by 15-points at Ikon Park.

It is the Pies first ever victory at Princes Park in the clubs history.

Pies were cleaner all afternoon than Blues, they had the same number of scoring shots and took their chances whereas the Blues did not.

Youngster Pie Chloe Molloy was superb with 17 disposals, 10 kicks and five tackles.

Veteran Pie Jaimee Lambert could not be contained with 21 disposals, 14 kicks and five tackles.

In round 3, Pies will play against Dockers on Saturday night at Fremantle Oval and Blues will face off against Western Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon at Victoria University Whitten Oval.

Adelaide Crows vs St Kilda:

Crows left it till late to brilliantly run over the top off Saints by 13-points in an entertaining clash at Hisense Stadium on Sunday.

Young Saints took it right up to the reigning premiers Crows, as they were the team of the first half with a seven point lead at the main break.

In the first half, Irishwoman Ailish Considine was able to finish off some nice work from Stevie-Lee Thompson in the Crows forward line with a goal.

Crows came out with flair and showcased their skill and experience scoring four goals to the Saints one in the second half.

Crows players were huge especially in the final quarter kicking three majors courtesy of Caitlin Gould, Eloise Jones and Madison Newman.

Also, in the last term Irishwoman Clara Fitzpatrick was courageous, she put her body on the line as she went back with the flight off the ball and the back of her head slammed into the ground.

Fitzpatrick was slow to get up and was stretchered off with concussion.

Credit to the Saints, they kept on fighting till the end, but could not gain any forward momentum in the second half compared to how they did in the first half.

A highlight for the Saints in the second half came in the third quarter when talented teenager Tarni White cleanly handballed to Kate McCarthy who passed it off to Caitlin Greiser who kicked a classy running goal.

In Round 3, Saints will play against premiership favourites Dees on Friday night at RSEA Park in hopes of causing an upset and notching up their first AFLW victory and Crows will face Cats in the last match of the round at GMHBA Stadium on Sunday twilight.