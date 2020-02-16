Dockers smash Eagles in inaugural Western Derby

Fremantle demolished West Coast Eagles winning emphatically by 45-points at Optus Stadium in the historic AFLW Western RAC Derby on Saturday night, in front of 35,185 fans.

Dockers remain undefeated with the resounding victory and have become one of the early premiership contenders.

For the Dockers, star midfielder Kiara Bowers finished with 18 tackles, 13 disposals and 10 kicks and she was awarded with the best on ground medal in the first AFLW Derby.

From the first half, Kiara Bowers had 12 tackles and she set the tone in the opening term racking up 11 tackles.

Dockers were powerful from the start, they booted through the first five goals of the match before the Eagles managed to score their first.

Trent Cooper's team were relentless on field and the Eagles simply could not match it with them.

Roxy Roux, Jasmin Stewart and Katie-Jayne Grieve were influential up-forward combining with six goals, kicking two goals each.

Eagles captain Emma Swanson led by example with 14 disposals and three clearances, but her night ended in the final quarter with a head knock.

Gabby O'Sullivan opened the goal scoring in the first term at the fourth minute mark.

Grieve kicked the Dockers second goal midway through the quarter to give Dockers 14-point lead at quarter time.

In the second term, Stewart nailed through the opening goal at the fifth minute mark with a ripper of a goal on the run.

Gemma Houghton was at the end of a beautiful kick into the Dockers forward line and Houghton slotted through the goal truly.

Dockers rising star Roux was huge again in her second AFLW match, she took a sensational mark in the forward pocket and she finished it off with a classy goal.

Within the last minute of the second quarter, McKenzie Dowrick kicked the Eagles opening goal of the match and the gap on the scoreboard at the main break was 26-points.

In the third term, Dockers scored two goals as they kept the Eagles scoreless.

Roux popped up to kick her second goal and it gave the Dockers a 32-point margin.

Stewart kicked the second goal for the Dockers and last of the third quarter.

Dockers held a 40-point advantage at three quarter time.

The final term was tighter with Dockers kicking two goals to the Eagles one.

Eagles slotted their second major late in the quarter via Tarnee Tester in what was a tough day for the Eagles forwards.

With the victory, Dockers are the ladder leaders in Conference B with a whopping percentage of 241.90 and Eagles are yet to register a win in their first AFLW season.

Dockers will play against fellow Conference B team, Pies next week on Saturday night at Fremantle Oval.

Eagles will play against Conference A team the GWS Giants on Sunday early afternoon at Blacktown International Sportspark.

Full Time Score:

WEST COAST 0.0. 1.1. 1.2. 2.3 (15)

FREMANTLE 2.2. 5.3. 7.6. 9.6 (60)