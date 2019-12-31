USAFL Tournaments Locked In For 2020 Saturday, December 28 2019 @ 01:30 pm ACDT Contributed by: Views: 225

Following on from the recent announcement that the USAFL Nationals will be held in Ontario, California in 2020, the USAFL has now announced the dates and venues for the various lead-up tournaments across the nation. (See:



According to the USAFL, “The Regionals, International Cup, and Nationals are set for 2020. And, we have so much in store, including the Revos tour of Croatia, the Rob Dollar Cup, 80/35, Stumptown Throwdown, not to mention the regular season schedule throughout the year. We'll have more info after the new year.”



The big-ticket items will be the International Cup in Maroochydore, Queensland, from July 25th to August 8th, with national teams from the United States (USA Revolution men’s tea m and USA Freedom women’s team) and Canada headed down under. This will be followed by the USAFL Nationals on October 10th & 11th.

In the lead-up to the nationals, however, the dates are now set for the regionals.



The Central Regionals kick-off on June 13th. This incorporates teams from as far west as Colorado and as far east as Ohio. (For a full list of teams within this region, go to:

This tournament will be played in Arlington, Texas.



Two weeks later, the Eastern Regionals will be played in Cincinnati, Ohio, on June 27th. The Eastern division includes teams from the eastern seaboard cities as well as inland to Atlanta, Georgia and Columbus, Ohio. See:



Then, on July 11th the attention switches to the Western Regionals to be played in Westminster, Colorado. The Western Division sees teams from Washington state, California, Nevada and Colorado. See:



It shapes as another huge year for the USAFL, as are all years of the International Cup which adds another layer of representative football to the mix.



For any further information on the game across the United States, go to the USAFL website at

