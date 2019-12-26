USAFL Nationals To California Thursday, December 26 2019 @ 12:50 pm ACDT Contributed by: Views: 251

The 2020 USAFL Nationals tournament will head west, moving to Ontario, California – located between Los Angeles and San Bernadino. It marks a move across the country after this year’s event was played in Bradenton-Sarasota. Florida.



It will be the second time since 2009 that the event has been played in California after the 2017 tournament was held in San Diego.



The following statement from the



“The USAFL Executive Board is excited to announce that the 2020 USAFL National Championships will be held on the doorsteps of Los Angeles in Ontario, California the weekend of October 10 and 11.”



“The tournament will be held at Silverlakes in Norco, CA. Silverlakes 130-acre complex boasts 24 professionally manicured soccer fields, a full-service restaurant and a 10,000-person concert venue. The park opened in 2015 and is a premier sporting event destination having hosted soccer, rugby, American Football and the country’s largest cross-country event.”



“Doren James, National Tournament Director stated, "I would like to personally thank the Greater Ontario California Convention and Visitors Bureau and Silverlakes for their support. We’ve been impressed by the quality of the playing surface at Silverlakes and first-class amenities the venue offers. The unique combination of features offered will create a memorable experience for all our members and guests. We're excited to announce that our National Championships will travel to Ontario, California for the first time!"



“The USAFL National Championships is the largest Australian Football tournament in the world, with 4 men's divisions, 2 women's divisions, a juniors clinic, multiple development programs and over 1,000 athletes competing in over 75 games in one action packed weekend.”



The USAFL Facebook page also rejoiced in the announcement, stating “We’re goin’ back to Cali. Cali. Cali. For the USAFL Nationals, that is! The world’s largest Australian Rules Football tournament is heading to the Silverlakes Sports Complex in California! Mark your calendars now for October as more than 1000 athletes converge on Southern California in two days of Wall to Wall Aussie Rules action!”



For more information on the event, visit the USAFL website at: https://usafl.com/newsall

