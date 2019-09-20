Geneva Jets Take AFL Switzerland’s Inaugural Flag Thursday, September 19 2019 @ 09:53 pm ACST Contributed by: Views: 191

The first full season of the new AFL Switzerland competition has finished in emphatic fashion after the Geneva Jets put their opponents to the sword by a whopping 180 points in the inaugural Grand Final. The match, played at the Centre sportif de Vessy in Geneva, capped off a grand season for AFL Switzerland.



The match itself saw the Jets assume control of the match early and never relinquish that advantage. The score line suggests a very lopsided match, and in some way, it was. However, the score doesn’t reflect the efforts of the Basel Dragons – the losing grand finalists – as they tried all they could to stem the flow of scoring from the Jets.



Basel has defeated Geneva earlier in the season, proving they would be a worthy challenger. However, the longer the season went, the better the Jets got, and come Grand Final day the Jets had peaked. In the end, the scoreline saw the Geneva Jets 32 19 211 defeat the Basel Dragons 4 7 31.



The off-season will see a fourth team enter the competition with the Zurich Giants to take the field in 2020 along with the Jets, Dragons and Winterthur Lions. (See story



Whilst the scoreline in the premiership decider might initially show a gulf in talent, the reality is that all four AFL Switzerland teams are constantly growing through recruitment and off-field developments to develop a strong league, which in turn will feature four strong clubs. It ensures that AFL Switzerland will be a competition to watch in coming years.



History, however, will show that the inaugural season will feature proudly the name of the Geneva Jets as the league’s first ever premiers, and you can be sure that they will spend their off season thinking of ways to keep that honour.



To read AFL Europe’s match report from the AFL Switzerland Grand Final, go to:

