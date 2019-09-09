Giants Appear In Zurich Wednesday, September 04 2019 @ 10:28 pm ACST Contributed by: Views: 351

One of the fastest growing leagues across Europe, the AFL Switzerland competition, is closing in on the end of its 2019 season. However, rather than it being a time for slowing down, the league has announced that another club will debut for the 2020 season with the Zurich Giants officially joining.



After its recent Annual General Meeting, the club league's newest club voted to get underway as early as the 2020 season after having already put in the groundwork and hard yards to build numbers and stability on and off field.



According to the news on the club’s first official newsletter as part of AFL Switzerland:



“The Giants Are Here! Since today, Zurich has its own official club. The Zurich Giants will be playing Australian Rules Football within the Swiss league from 2020 onwards. We are very proud about this and can’t wait to host games around the beautiful city of Zurich.”



The Giants will join the Winterthur Lions, Geneva Jets and Basel Dragons as a fourth team in the competition which has been growing steadily since 2018. The Northern Bears is a combined team that plays as a reserve grade team within the competition.



The Winterthur Lions were the first team of the new era to be formed and were so quickly followed by the Jets and Dragons that competition was already underway last year. This season, the competition has seen the Geneva Jets and Basel Dragons make it through to the Grand Final on 14th September. On the same bill of entertainment, the Winterthur Lions will host the ALFA Lions from Lyon in France in the Léman Cup Invitational match.



The end of 2019 is exciting with a premiership awaiting one of the teams very soon. However, 2020 is shaping as being even more exciting as the Giants from Zurich march into the AFL Switzerland competition.

One of the fastest growing leagues across Europe, the AFL Switzerland competition, is closing in on the end of its 2019 season. However, rather than it being a time for slowing down, the league has announced that another club will debut for the 2020 season with the Zurich Giants officially joining.After its recent Annual General Meeting, the club league's newest club voted to get underway as early as the 2020 season after having already put in the groundwork and hard yards to build numbers and stability on and off field.According to the news on the club’s first official newsletter as part of AFL Switzerland:“The Giants Are Here! Since today, Zurich has its own official club. The Zurich Giants will be playing Australian Rules Football within the Swiss league from 2020 onwards. We are very proud about this and can’t wait to host games around the beautiful city of Zurich.”The Giants will join the Winterthur Lions, Geneva Jets and Basel Dragons as a fourth team in the competition which has been growing steadily since 2018. The Northern Bears is a combined team that plays as a reserve grade team within the competition.The Winterthur Lions were the first team of the new era to be formed and were so quickly followed by the Jets and Dragons that competition was already underway last year. This season, the competition has seen the Geneva Jets and Basel Dragons make it through to the Grand Final on 14th September. On the same bill of entertainment, the Winterthur Lions will host the ALFA Lions from Lyon in France in the Léman Cup Invitational match.The end of 2019 is exciting with a premiership awaiting one of the teams very soon. However, 2020 is shaping as being even more exciting as the Giants from Zurich march into the AFL Switzerland competition. Share













What's Related More by Wesley Hull

More from Europe Story Options Printable Story Format

Syndication RSS news RSS events Twitter Facebook Who's Online Guest Users: 33

Random Image 17-New Zealand Browse Album What's New Stories No new stories



Comments last 3 days No new comments



Media Gallery last 7 Days No new media items



Links last 2 weeks No recent new links

Advertisements

