Marvellous.
Sunday, March 24 2019 @ 11:56 am ACDT
Contributed by: Wesley Hull
It is slow and gradual, but it is relentless. More and more Hollywood and entertainment heavyweights are taking our great game to a world stage, perhaps nowhere more so that the United States.
In the past twelve months, a slew of Hollywood (or entertainment general) figures have visited Australia and ensured they spent time learning more about our game.
Last night, as part of the first AFL premiership match at the newly renamed Marvel Stadium, Chris Hemsworth (Thor) and Matt Damon (remember his small role as Loki in Thor: Ragnorak) cheered on the Thor-themed Western Bulldogs. Recently, Conan O'Brien visited our shores and spent time with the Sydney Swans (see: Sydney Swans Turn To Star Recruit - Conan O'Brien ).
Last year, Natalie Portman also visited and spent time with the Melbourne Demons, donning the jumper and having a chat with players an supporters. (See: Natalie Portman's Platypus ).
Also last year, the the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle visited the Melbourne and at Government House tried her hand at handpassing to the delight of the assembled crowd. Prior to her marriage to Prince harry and becoming a part of British royalty, the duchess acted in a number of television shows and movies. (See: Meghan Handpass On Target ).
Hemsworth and Damon now add to a growing list of celebrities embracing the game and it seems likely they won't be the last.