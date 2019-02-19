Sydney Swans Turn To Star Recruit - Conan O'Brien
Tuesday, February 19 2019 @ 09:59 pm ACDT
Contributed by: Wesley Hull
Last year both Meghan Markle and Natalie Portman surprised the Australian Rules football world with surprise visits to clubs or related events whilst in Australia. Now, American comedian Conan O'Brien is the latest celebrity to spend time learning our game - with the Sydney Swans.
The following YouTube clip shows O'Brien learning the game as part of a new show in production.
To read more about Conan O'Brien's time with the Swans and his reasons for being in Australia, go to the link below from the http://www.news.com.au website.
https://www.news.com.au/sport/afl/us-...cf472e8080
