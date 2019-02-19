Translate

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

There are no upcoming events

Older Stories

Friday 15-Feb


Thursday 14-Feb


Wednesday 13-Feb


Tuesday 12-Feb


Monday 11-Feb


Sunday 10-Feb


Welcome to World Footy News
Tuesday, February 19 2019 @ 10:16 pm ACDT

Sydney Swans Turn To Star Recruit - Conan O'Brien

Tuesday, February 19 2019 @ 09:59 pm ACDT

Contributed by:

North AmericaLast year both Meghan Markle and Natalie Portman surprised the Australian Rules football world with surprise visits to clubs or related events whilst in Australia. Now, American comedian Conan O'Brien is the latest celebrity to spend time learning our game - with the Sydney Swans.

The following YouTube clip shows O'Brien learning the game as part of a new show in production.

To read more about Conan O'Brien's time with the Swans and his reasons for being in Australia, go to the link below from the http://www.news.com.au website.

https://www.news.com.au/sport/afl/us-...cf472e8080
Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

Sydney Swans Turn To Star Recruit - Conan O'Brien | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Wesley Hull 
Guest Users: 52

What's New

Stories

8 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days


Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links

Advertisements
 Copyright © 2019 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.13 seconds 