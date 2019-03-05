David Lake named as Gold Coast's first AFLW coach

David Lake has been appointed Senior Coach of the Gold Coast SUNS’ inaugural AFLW side.

The appointment comes hot on the heels of the club announcing its first three AFLW player signings.

An influential coaching figure in Queensland football over the last 15 years, Lake has coached Mt Gravatt and Morningside in the state league, as well as representative duties coaching Queensland, Papua New Guinea in the AFL International Cup and the first Gold Coast SUNS women’s representative team that played the Brisbane Lions in 2016.

Lake joins the club from the Brisbane Lions AFLW team where he has been their midfield coach since 2016.

GC SUNS, Head of Women’s Football Fiona McLarty said Lake had possessed the right skills and experience to secure the role.

“We are incredibly pleased to announce that David Lake will be the inaugural coach of the Gold Coast SUNS AFLW team,” McLarty said.

“David is a highly respected and successful coach and joins the club with established relationships across multiple levels of the Queensland football community.

“The appointment of David brings a new level of experience and expertise to our football program and allow us to move into our next stage of establishment in an extremely strong position.”

The GC SUNS will join the AFLW competition in 2020.

The club took a significant step towards entering the AFLW competition in February, signing it’s three inaugural players, Kitara-Whap Farrer (Cairns), Charlotte Hammans (Gold Coast) and Ellie Hampson (Townsville).

Lake and McLarty will add to the team’s inaugural squad during the AFLW Sign & Trade Period to commence on April 15.

David Lake Coaching Career Summary

2006 – 2011 Senior Coach Mt Gravatt AFC – including consecutive finals 06-11, Premiers

2007, AFLQ State League Coach of the Year 2007.

2009 – current National AFL Coach Papua New Guinea.

2010 – 2014 Coach of AFL South Pacific team in National U16’s/18’s carnivals.

2014 – 2015 Senior Coach Morningside AFC – Premiers 2014, AFLQ State League Coach of the Year 2014. Coach of AFLQ 2015 State team.

2016 – 2019 Brisbane Lions AFLW Midfield Coach