2018 World Footy News - World Team

The AFL's All Australian team was announced back in September this year. State of Origin football is in a long hiatus - but theoretical State teams are announced each year - a number of media outlets still name theoretical state teams. They generally take in Victoria, South Australia, Western Australia as well as an Allies team (NT, Tasmania, ACT, Queensland and NSW).

But what about the rest of the worldω If the Rest of the World were to play against any of the teams above, what is the best team they could musterω We have determined eligibility for our theoretical world selection along the line of the International Cup eligibility rules and we have named the 2018 World Team (so this does not include foreign born but Australian raised players).

This year we have again named Irishman Zach Tuohy as captain of the team after another sucessful year at Geelong where he was a key part of the Cat's defence and featuring in finals footy.

As with the International Cup the coach can be Australian but should have a strong link with international football. This year we have again selected David Lake the coach of the PNG Mosquitoes and assistant coach of the Brisbane Lions AFLW team. Lake led the Mozzies to their second consecutive International Cup title in 2017.

As well as players now on full AFL lists, International Rookies (Cat B) and International Scholarship players this team includes;

Mykelti Lefau who is selected in the AFLNZ wider squad ahead of IC20 and played at Casey in the VFL this year including the Grand Final.

Alex Aurrichio who departed Carlton and chased further chances in the SANFL and the NTFL.

Chen Shaoliang who continues to be the face of Australian football in China, based at the Port Adelaide Football Club.

Paul "Ace" Hewago Oea the PNG young gun awarded best on ground in the IC17 Grand Final and following his Under 16 Championships performances for Queensland is now part of the AFL Academy Squad and has been listed as scholarship player with the Gold Coast Suns

Kiwis Joe Baker-Thomas and Barclay Miller who have spent time with the Sandringham/St Kilda.

Former Box Hill and Hawthorn listed Shem Tatupu returned to Australian football after a stint with the Melbourne Storm to play for St Kilda City and has been announced as part of the 2019 Frankson Dolphins VFL list.

American Jason Holmes played in the ruck for Premier A VAFA team Old Xaverians in the 2018 season.

Sam Willatt who was on the list at Sandringham at the start of this year but did not play a senior game at Sandringham.

This team is intended to be an annual announcement, you can see last year's team here.