2019 AFL Japan Scholarship recipient
AFL Japan has announced that the 2019 AFL Scholarship player is Murata Yusuke from the Senshu Powers club.
The scholarship has been awarded for some thirteen years now and involves the player living in Melbourne and training and 'possibly' playing with Boxhill North Football Club for around two months.
Murata is due to arrive in Melbourne on 18th February 2019 and play/study/train in Australian Football until 8th April 2019.
Murata began playing Australian Rules in 2018 with the Senshu Powers University Football Club and he has already toured Australia as a member of the Japan University's Warriors team in August 2018.