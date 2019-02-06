2019 AFL Japan Scholarship recipient

AFL Japan has announced that the 2019 AFL Scholarship player is Murata Yusuke from the Senshu Powers club.

The scholarship has been awarded for some thirteen years now and involves the player living in Melbourne and training and 'possibly' playing with Boxhill North Football Club for around two months.

Murata is due to arrive in Melbourne on 18th February 2019 and play/study/train in Australian Football until 8th April 2019.

Murata began playing Australian Rules in 2018 with the Senshu Powers University Football Club and he has already toured Australia as a member of the Japan University's Warriors team in August 2018.

The Warriors team has toured Melbourne annually for a number of years, playing a series of matches against various suburban clubs around Melbourne. The 2018 Warriors managed two wins from three matches making it one of the most successful teams to make the tour.

We could very well see Murata again in Aussie as a "Samurai" at IC20, as a number of previous scholarship 'fellows' have gone on to play at International Cups. Shoki Mukodaka being one such player that I have found. 2015 Scholarship; 2016 Warriors and Samurai in IC17.

Source; AFL Japan.