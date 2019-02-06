Translate

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

There are no upcoming events

Older Stories

Friday 01-Feb


Thursday 31-Jan


Wednesday 30-Jan


Monday 28-Jan


Sunday 27-Jan


Friday 25-Jan


Welcome to World Footy News
Wednesday, February 06 2019 @ 06:40 pm ACDT

2019 AFL Japan Scholarship recipient

Wednesday, February 06 2019 @ 02:06 pm ACDT

Contributed by:

Asia

AFL Japan has announced that the 2019 AFL Scholarship player is Murata Yusuke from the Senshu Powers club.

The scholarship has been awarded for some thirteen years now and involves the player living in Melbourne and training and 'possibly' playing with Boxhill North Football Club for around two months.

Murata is due to arrive in Melbourne on 18th February 2019 and play/study/train in Australian Football until 8th April 2019.

 Murata began playing Australian Rules in 2018 with the Senshu Powers University Football Club and he has already toured Australia as a member of the Japan University's Warriors team in August 2018.

 
The Warriors team has toured Melbourne annually for a number of years, playing a series of matches against various suburban clubs around Melbourne. The 2018 Warriors managed two wins from three matches making it one of the most successful teams to make the tour.
 
 
We could very well see Murata again in Aussie as a "Samurai" at IC20, as a number of previous scholarship 'fellows' have gone on to play at International Cups.  Shoki Mukodaka being one such player that I have found. 2015 Scholarship; 2016 Warriors and Samurai in IC17.
 
Source; AFL Japan.
Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

2019 AFL Japan Scholarship recipient | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 69

What's New

Stories

5 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days


Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links

Advertisements
 Copyright © 2019 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.16 seconds 