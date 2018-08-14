Translate

Welcome to World Footy News
Tuesday, August 14 2018 @ 10:27 pm ACST

“Warriors decorate the first battle of Australia expedition with victory”

Tuesday, August 14 2018 @ 08:38 pm ACST

Asia

“Warriors decorate the first battle of Australia expedition with victory”

What a wonderful Google translation from AFL Japan’s website is that headline above, announcing a rare victory for the Japan Warriors Universities team on their regular annual tour to Australia.

The Warriors, made up of players from Japan’s AFL playing Universities notched up this win against suburban Melbourne club Chelsea Heights on Saturday 11th August winning 8-9 (57) to 3-1 (19).

 Goal Scorers are listed as: Inagaki 2, Akira 2, Horiguchi, Konda, Hirabayashi and Kaji River each 1.

Best for Warriors were: Inagaki, Kuroda, Shida and Kuboyama.

The Warriors are scheduled to play Box Hill North tonight 14th August at 6.30pm.

