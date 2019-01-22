Translate

Welcome to World Footy News
Wednesday, January 23 2019 @ 08:29 am ACDT

Hawai’i Eagles Take Flight

Tuesday, January 22 2019 @ 06:55 pm ACDT

Contributed by:

North America
Last year, the Hawaiian sports scene was expanded to include a new Australian football club (see:Australian Rules Football Comes To Hawaii). Since then, men and women have been meeting at Kapiolani Park in Waikiki to have a kick, develop skills and enjoy the social side of a footy team.

But now the club has taken the step to officially brand itself. They have now called themselves the Hawai’I Eagles Australian Rules Football Club.

Whilst competition is still a while away, with options for competition being looked at, the club is still moving in the right direction. Club founder, Dallas McCulloch, announced on the club’s Facebook page that the club “are hosting our first inner club match which is also the first United States Australian Football League sanctioned event in Hawai'i. We welcome pros and newcomers who have never played footy too, so come have a kick!.”
To generate interest and growth, the club will be selecting two teams with “a solid mix of skill level, genders, ages, and Aussies as well as non-Aussies on each side.”

Dallas states that the game is “our first proper inner club scrimmage on February 10th.”

When asked why the Eagles as their moniker, Dallas stated that “we're affiliates with West Coast Eagles! Can't go wrong with being the little brothers of the premiers”.

This is an exciting development for footy, not only in Hawaii, but also offering opportunities for the whole of the USAFL and even other countries across the Pacific.

To read more about the club, their growth and some of the potential for the game on a wider level, read our interview with the Eagles: Aloha, Australian Rules Footy – Hawaii The Start Of Something Big
