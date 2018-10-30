Translate

Welcome to World Footy News
Tuesday, October 30 2018 @ 11:08 pm ACDT

Australian Rules Football Comes To Hawaii

Tuesday, October 30 2018 @ 07:38 pm ACDT

Contributed by:

Ryan Finnerty reports on Hawaii Public Radio about the development of an Australian Rules football club in Hawaii. In the wake of the recent USAFL Nationals in Racine, and the current Mason Cox mania, a Hawaiian football club is further proof of the increasing uptake of the game across the United States. Follow the link below for an audio interview detailing the club and its journey.

The interview is contextualised by the following introduction on the http://www.hawaiipublicradio.org/ website.

What do you get when you combine American football, rugby, soccer, and a few other sports into oneω A little game called Australian Rules Football. It’s one of the most popular, and rough, sports from the Land Down Under.

 But the game isn’t confined to its native land. The US Australian Football League held its national finals in Wisconsin this past week and a Hawaii resident was on the championship team. He’s part of a local club trying to bring Aussie Rules to Hawaii. 

To listen to the audio interview, click the following link: http://www.hawaiipublicradio.org/post/australian-rules-football-comes-hawaiiωfbclid=IwAR3k9WYpZDc9O1Nwy02P-i0Oa_2LrRmTJVhGxlfE9ZCSTvmwl2eg07_JUtw

