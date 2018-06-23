Bristol Dockers On Track To Defend Title – AFL Wales Saturday, June 23 2018 @ 10:40 am ACST Contributed by:



The hopes of the Bristol Dockers to defend their AFL Wales title took a positive turn last round when they downed their major challenger, the Cardiff Panthers, by 13 points. In a tight game, the Dockers were too good in the end and have raced two games ahead of the Panthers in the race for top spot, with only three days of matches remaining before the grand final.



The 2017 champions have won all three of their games played to date this season. They also have a healthy percentage break. The Panthers have a win and a loss and the Chippenham (Wiltshire & Bath) Redbacks are yet to record a win.



The Welsh season is being fought on two fronts in 2018. As well as the regular competition (AFL Wales - WARFL), there is also the historic union of the WARFL (Welsh league) and the SEAFL (Southern Engand) being played across the year. The first instalment of that united SEWARFL competition was played recently, hosted by Chippenham.



The next round of matches will see the second instalment of that competition, this time hosted by SEAFL club Southampton. The finals for that competition will follow on 11th August in either Chippenham or Southampton. (for details on the Chippenham matches, see



The WARFL season still has some surprises to play out before finals, but a review of the season to date sees:



Round 1 – Bristol Dockers 89 d Chippenham Redbacks 52

Round 2 – SEWARFL Tournament (Chippenham)

Round 3 – Cardiff Panthers v Bristol Dockers (postoned)

Round 4 – Cardiff Panthers 19 29 143 d Chippenham Redbacks 5 3 33

Round 5 – Bristol Dockers 26 30 186 d Chippenham Redbacks 3 4 22

Round 6 – Bristol Dockers 7 10 52 d Cardiff Panthers 5 9 39

Round 7 – SEWAEFL Tournament – Pt 2 – (Southampton) - 30th June

Round 8 – Cardiff Panthers v Chippenham Redbacks – 5th July

Round 9 – Three Way WARFL Round (Dockers, Panthers, Redbacks) - 14th July

GF (WARFL) – 26th or 28th July

GF (SEWRFL) – 11th August



AFL Wales’ attention will then be firmly directed towards the Tyne Cup in September and the Euro Cup in Cork in October.



But, in the more immediate future, The Bristol Dockers have their eyes set on defending their WARFL title, whilst the Cardiff Panthers plot the Dockers' demise. The Chippenham Redbacks also know they can run amok and displace every team’s plans over coming weeks.







