McKenna suspended for three matches for biting

The AFL Tribunal sat last night to hear the charge laid against Essendon’s Conor McKenna from the weekend’s Match Review.

Irishman Conor McKenna, Essendon, was charged with serious misconduct against Tory Dickson, Western Bulldogs, during the second quarter of the Round Two match between Essendon and the Western Bulldogs, played at the Etihad Stadium last Sunday.

The incident was classified as serious misconduct and McKenna plead guilty to biting Dickson on the neck while on the ground near the boundary line after Dickson ran McKenna down and tackled him.

After representations from his defence Adrian Anderson as to the severity of the penalty, the tribunal banned McKenna for three matches.

McKenna's early season form had been red hot and is a big setback for the young Irishman.