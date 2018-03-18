AFL Europe’s Country Reviews – Part 2 Sunday, March 18 2018 @ 09:16 am ACDT Contributed by: Views: 253



As the new 2018 season gets closer for most Australian Rules football playing nations in Europe, the game’s controlling body, AFL Europe, continues to provide snapshots of different counties. Focusing in part on the past, present and the future, the series provides updates for those already familiar with the leagues featured as well as an excellent education for those new to the game.



In the last World Footy News story which featured the AFL Europe articles, the focus was squarely on the game in Switzerland, Scotland and Denmark (see



WALES – “The Welsh league formed as the brain-child of an Australian from Adelaide, who came to live in Wales, following his Welsh heritage. As time went on, it become quite clear that the love of the game, and not being around it, left a void that other popular sports in the UK just could not satisfy and so Australian Rules Football began!” To view the complete article, go to:



CROATIA – “Footy in Croatia started back in 2005 when Kolja Koračak started the first club with a couple of experts. After the Zagreb Hawks were the first club, we found new clubs mainly around capital city (Zagreb). In the first years we recruited students and that was a good move as they lifted this sport. During 2006 and 2007 the Croatian National Team was founded and they played in the CEAFL and 3 Nations Cup. The first appearance of the Knights on the big stage was at the 2008 Euro Cup in Prague where we ended second behind England. It was a good effort for a first try.” To view the complete article, go to:



AFL Europe will continue this fascinating series of articles as the year continues. For any further information on the articles or AFL Europe, go to their website and use the contact options available, or you can visit them on Facebook at:

