AFL Europe’s Country Reviews

With most of the European footy leagues gradually moving towards the beginning of their respective 2018 campaigns, the crew at AFL Europe have commenced an excellent series of articles that look back at the formation of national leagues across Europe, where they are now and what the future holds. So far the series has looked at footy in Denmark, Scotland and most recently Switzerland.



To view these articles, you can visit the AFL Europe website at



SWITZERLAND - “AFL in Switzerland was started by a few Italians in ca. 2009 in Lugano (in the Italian speaking region). A men’s and women’s team competed in the Euro Cup once each and the Lugano men’s team competed in the Italian league…”

To view the complete article go to:



SCOTLAND – “The SARFL (Scottish Australian Rules Football League) was started in 2003 by a couple of enthusiastic guys (Andrew Butler and Richard Prentice) who had moved to Scotland from London, where they played with the North London Lions. Michael Tonner, current Vice President of AFL Scotland, was also heavily involved in the early stages of SARFL’s development…”

To view the complete article go to:



DENMARK – “DAFL had its first season in 1991, with 3 Copenhagen based teams; the Amager Tigers, Copenhagen Crocs, and North Copenhagen Barracudas, with the Barracudas taking home the first flag. 25 footy seasons later in 2017, the Barracudas again raised the cup, although a fair few changes have happened throughout the years…”

To view the complete article go to:



AFL Europe will continue this fascinating series of articles as the year continues. For any further information on the articles or AFL Europe, go to their website and use the contact options available, or you can visit them on Facebook at:



