Translate

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

There are no upcoming events

Older Stories

Saturday 20-Jan


Wednesday 17-Jan


Tuesday 16-Jan


Monday 15-Jan


Saturday 13-Jan


Wednesday 10-Jan


Tuesday 09-Jan


Monday 08-Jan


Tuesday 02-Jan


Welcome to World Footy News
Thursday, February 01 2018 @ 07:34 am ACDT

AFL Europe’s Country Reviews

Wednesday, January 31 2018 @ 09:32 pm ACDT

Contributed by:

Views: 175



With most of the European footy leagues gradually moving towards the beginning of their respective 2018 campaigns, the crew at AFL Europe have commenced an excellent series of articles that look back at the formation of national leagues across Europe, where they are now and what the future holds. So far the series has looked at footy in Denmark, Scotland and most recently Switzerland.

To view these articles, you can visit the AFL Europe website at www.afleurope.org and follow the menus, or you can go to the individual articles via the following links:

SWITZERLAND - “AFL in Switzerland was started by a few Italians in ca. 2009 in Lugano (in the Italian speaking region). A men’s and women’s team competed in the Euro Cup once each and the Lugano men’s team competed in the Italian league…”
To view the complete article go to: http://www.afleurope.org/switzerland-...ry-report/

SCOTLAND – “The SARFL (Scottish Australian Rules Football League) was started in 2003 by a couple of enthusiastic guys (Andrew Butler and Richard Prentice) who had moved to Scotland from London, where they played with the North London Lions. Michael Tonner, current Vice President of AFL Scotland, was also heavily involved in the early stages of SARFL’s development…”
To view the complete article go to: http://www.afleurope.org/scotland-country-report/

DENMARK – “DAFL had its first season in 1991, with 3 Copenhagen based teams; the Amager Tigers, Copenhagen Crocs, and North Copenhagen Barracudas, with the Barracudas taking home the first flag. 25 footy seasons later in 2017, the Barracudas again raised the cup, although a fair few changes have happened throughout the years…”
To view the complete article go to: http://www.afleurope.org/denmark-country-report/

AFL Europe will continue this fascinating series of articles as the year continues. For any further information on the articles or AFL Europe, go to their website and use the contact options available, or you can visit them on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/AFL.Europe.Ltd/

Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

AFL Europe’s Country Reviews | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 20

Random Image
Browse Album

What's New

Stories

4 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days

No new comments

Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links

Advertisements
 Copyright © 2018 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.13 seconds 