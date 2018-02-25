Cockerels Down Cockatoos in Paris Cock Fight Sunday, February 25 2018 @ 12:42 pm ACDT Contributed by:



The two clubs that run under the banner of the Paris Cocks fought out their rescheduled Round One match yesterday in a clash hosted by the newly formed Antony Blues in the south of Paris. In an important match for both teams – the Cockerels to stay in the race for top two come finals time, and the Cockatoos to stay in the finals race – it was the Cockerels that were victorious by 21-points.



The Cockatoos were in the hunt at every change, being behind by less than three goals most of the match. But the kicking efficiency, especially near goal, of the Cockerels was superior. This was highlighted by the Cockerels having 19 scoring shots for the match compared to 23 for the Cockatoos, yet still winning by a comfortable margin.



Final Scores: Paris Cockerels 10 9 6 d Paris Cockatoos 5 18 48



The match heralded the return to battle for CNFA teams after their winter break. With the final Round One match now played, attention will turn to the Round Five clashes next weekend. The Perpignan Tigers have a tough assignment against the visiting Cergy-Pontoise Coyotes, whilst the ALFA Lions will be keen to get their premiership defence back on track when they host the Bordeaux Bombers – also chasing a finals spot.



The round will be completed the following weekend when the Paris Cockatoos meet the Aviators from Toulouse and in what is sure to be the match of the round, and an early potential grand final preview, the Paris Cockerels will take on the Toulouse Hawks.



Of note is the ability of the Antony Blues (see

