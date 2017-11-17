Translate

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

There are no upcoming events

Older Stories

Sunday 12-Nov


Friday 10-Nov


Thursday 09-Nov


Sunday 05-Nov


Friday 03-Nov


Welcome to World Footy News
Saturday, November 18 2017 @ 07:44 am ACDT

Opinion: New Head of Women's Football Needs To Take The Blinkers Off

Friday, November 17 2017 @ 08:33 am ACDT

Contributed by:

Views: 309

Australia

The AFL's release of the news that Nicole Livingstone has been appointed as the Head of Women's football came through early this morning via press release.

I am glad to see that a woman has been appointed to the position. I think that there are perhaps many women with a better understanding of women's football and may have been a better choice, but am prepared to see what Nicole can do.  She will bring a high personal profile and national recognition to the position.  I respect and have enjoyed what she has done in sport and in the media. 

The cynical side of me says that she may be a puppet of the AFL commission in place to head nod to their agenda overall rather than to represent the interests of women's footy. But that's not really my biggest concern.

In the statement, where she was directly quoted it appears that she sees the game only as Australian.

“The growth of women’s AFL has been extraordinary. Every Australian girl can now actively pursue footy as their passion, past time or career. Importantly girls can now follow their dreams and as they do, we will continue to break down any barriers that may exist. 

“I’m excited by the challenge of growing the sport from a community grass roots level right through to high performance along with ensuring the league is commercially sustainable.

“There are many passionate AFL people around the country, all wanting to see the AFLW find its place in the hearts and minds of Australians and I look forward to connecting with them,” she said. 

I would encourage women (and girls) from every league and country playing the game around the world to contact Nicole and let her know you are out there as soon as possible.  Let her know that every decision she makes she should consider all women in the game, not just those located on Australian terra firma. Let her know that you love the game too and have football dreams just like those girls in Australia. Let her know you are along for the ride and that it would be negligent for her to leave you behind.

If she is smart she would quickly put together a committee of world women's footy to get her up to speed and consult with.

Good luck Nicole but please take those green and gold blinkers off. 

Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

Opinion: New Head of Women's Football Needs To Take The Blinkers Off | 2 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.
Opinion: New Head of Women's Football Needs To Take The Blinkers Off
Authored by: Jarren on Friday, November 17 2017 @ 03:05 pm ACDT

Umm, Yes, yes but NO.
Overly critical, to the point of harping, and unbalanced. Implying she is there as a puppet, based on? If its based on nothing, then you could have said it about anybody they appointed. Critiquing a comment of several lines because it doesn't mention overseas participation. American football has an Australian comp, and Australians have been represented in American football both at a NFL and a college level, but to then be looking for reference to Australia in any 1 paragraph statement by an official is ridiculous.

There is great growth in activity in womens football overseas, but still 99% of all activity in women's football is occurring here, and that is where her focus needs to be. Its not blinkers, its her job.

Opinion: New Head of Women's Football Needs To Take The Blinkers Off
Authored by: Cam Homes on Friday, November 17 2017 @ 11:47 pm ACDT

Have to agree with your sentiments, Troy.
Pity Nicole's appointment came after the International Cup, where she would have seen the passion and desire to follow the dream of playing Australian Football in those 150 or so girls and women that mostly paid their own way(forked out between $1000 and $5000 and more to get to Melbourne) and as they say, busted a gut, (and a leg I think) over two weeks playing for their country.

I must say I enjoyed watching those girls playing just as much as I enjoyed the AFLW games earlier in the year.
It will be a sad indictment by the AFL if the dreams and passion of those girls and the hundreds if not thousands of girls from the other countries are ignored because they are not Australians and supposedly only represent 1% of women playing Aussie Footy across the world. (South Africa and PNG junior's playing AFL number into the thousands I believe).

Nicole does say in her statement that she is "excited by the challenge of growing the sport from a community grass roots level right through to high performance etc.". I just hope she realises that the international footy community is NOW a considerable part of the grass roots of the sport, especially women's footy. (17 + countries playing women's footy at last count)

The cynical side of me would have been put completely to rest if the rest of her statement had been "There are many passionate AFL people around the world, all wanting to see the AFLW find its place in the hearts and minds of women around the world etc. etc.". Umm. yes, yes but NO, unfortunately!

AS the Head of of Women's Football in the AFL(World Ruling Body) the CHALLENGE really is to grow the sport right across the WORLD, and she would be doing AFL(Australian Rules Football) a huge dis-service if her job is restricted to just Australia.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 48

What's New

Stories

7 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days


Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links
 Copyright © 2017 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.11 seconds 