Nicole Livingstone appointed the AFL’s Head of Women’s Football

AFL Media Release

The AFL is pleased to announce the appointment of Nicole Livingstone OAM as the new Head of Women’s Football.

A three-time Olympic swimmer, respected sports administrator and commentator, Ms Livingstone will join the AFL on December 4 charged with the responsibility of growing and managing the NAB AFL Women’s Competition and female football participation.

AFL Chief Executive, Gillon McLachlan today said the league was delighted to add someone of Ms Livingstone’s calibre to the senior management team.

“Nicole is a champion in every sense – as an athlete, an administrator and an advocate for women in sport,” Mr McLachlan said.

“It is fantastic to get a person of her quality to lead our new national league.

“Our first season generated a groundswell of support, and I am thrilled that Nicole is going to join the team to turn that energy into a growing, sustainable and successful women’s competition.

“Nicole has served sport at the highest level, on the Board of the Australian Olympic Committee, as a Director of Swimming Australia, Deputy Chair of VicHealth and Chair of the Victorian Institute of Sport. I am so pleased that our game has attracted someone of her quality and capacity,” he said.

Ms Livingstone said today that the opportunity to head up Australia’s most exciting women’s code was exciting.

“After a stellar inaugural AFLW season, I look forward to leading our women into 2018 and beyond,” Ms Livingstone said.

“The growth of women’s AFL has been extraordinary. Every Australian girl can now actively pursue footy as their passion, past time or career. Importantly girls can now follow their dreams and as they do, we will continue to break down any barriers that may exist.

“I’m excited by the challenge of growing the sport from a community grass roots level right through to high performance along with ensuring the league is commercially sustainable.

“There are many passionate AFL people around the country, all wanting to see the AFLW find its place in the hearts and minds of Australians and I look forward to connecting with them,” she said.

In accepting her role as the AFL Head of Women’s Football, Ms Livingstone will resign from her roles with the Australian Olympic Committee and VicHealth.

Nicole Livingstone OAM:

Sporting Career:

•Represented Australia at three Olympic Games.

•One of Australia's greatest backstroke swimmers and a member of the Australian swimming team for twelve consecutive years from 1985 - 1996.

•Holds the longest winning sequence of any Australian swimmer in history at the national titles, winning ten consecutive 100m Backstroke titles between 1987 and 1996.

•One silver medal and two bronze medals from three Olympic Games appearances; six gold, two silver and a bronze from three Commonwealth Games and competed in six Pan Pacific Championships winning four gold two silver and one bronze medals.

• Broke a world record in the 200m backstroke (short course) in 1992.

Business and Media:

•Retired from swimming in 1996.

•Host and commentator, Wide World of Sports, Commonwealth Games, Nine Network

•“Any Given Sunday” – host, alongside comedian and armchair sportsman, Mick Molloy on weekly sports program.

•Joined Network Ten Sport in 2009 as a host and commentator for their swimming and surf lifesaving broadcasts.

•Regular presenter on The Project, along with sports news presenting duties.

•Broadcaster for the I.O.C.'s broadcast arm, Olympic Broadcast Service.

•In 2017, became the host of the ABC's weekly sports comedy show "Sideliners".

•Current Deputy Chair of VicHealth and on the board of Sport Australia Hall of Fame.

•Current member of the Executive of the Australian Olympic Committee, as well as a Director of Swimming Australia.

Honours:

•1993: Life Membership Swimming Victoria

•1997: Medal of the Order of Australia

•2000: Australian Sports Medal

•2006: Victorian Women’s Honour Roll

•2016: VicSport Outstanding Contribution to Victorian Sport

