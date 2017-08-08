Translate

Welcome to World Footy News
Tuesday, August 08 2017 @ 09:31 AM ACST

Join us for our first International Cup Lunch

Tuesday, August 08 2017 @ 08:36 AM ACST

Contributed by:

International Cup 2017

We invite anyone from the IC17 teams as well as friends, family and fans of International Footy.  Don't be shy. But please RSVP - details below.

The Footy Almanac and World Footy News and the North Fitzroy Arms Hotel invite you to enjoy a classic Melbourne experience at the Odd Friday Lunch to celebrate the International Cup.

Join Carlton legend Percy Jones (249 games and three premierships) and take in the atmosphere of a traditional Melbourne corner pub, with superb dining room, real fires, lots of Fitzroy Football Club and Carlton Football Club art and photos. This is a genuine, time-honoured Melbourne lunch experience.

Hosted by John Harms, writer and champion luncher.

Where: North Fitzroy Arms Hotel, 296 Rae St, North Fitzroy
When: Friday, August 11
Time:   12.30pm
Three courses for $40
Drinks at bar prices

To RSVP please Email rsvp@footyalmanac.com.au

 

Get the tram:
Tram 11, Stop 21 (Alfred Crescent) or Tram 96, Stop 20 (Richardson Street)

Follow our International Cup coverage at:
www.footyalmanac.com.au and www.worldfootynews.com

