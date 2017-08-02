Join us for our first International Cup Lunch

The Footy Almanac and World Footy News and the North Fitzroy Arms Hotel invite you to enjoy a classic Melbourne experience at the Odd Friday Lunch to celebrate the International Cup.

Join Carlton legend Percy Jones (249 games and three premierships) and take in the atmosphere of a traditional Melbourne corner pub, with superb dining room, real fires, lots of Fitzroy Football Club and Carlton Football Club art and photos. This is a genuine, time-honoured Melbourne lunch experience.

Hosted by John Harms, writer and champion luncher.

Where: North Fitzroy Arms Hotel, 296 Rae St, North Fitzroy

When: Friday, August 11

Time: 12.30pm

Three courses for $40

Drinks at bar prices

rsvp@footyalmanac.com.au

Get the tram:

Tram 11, Stop 21 (Alfred Crescent) or Tram 96, Stop 20 (Richardson Street)

Follow our International Cup coverage at:

www.footyalmanac.com.au and www.worldfootynews.com