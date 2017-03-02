Aurrichio departs VFL for NEAFL

The VFL's Northern Blues today confirmed that American Alex Aurrichio has departed the club and joined Sydney University in the NEAFL.

The statement from the Blues said "Aurrichio arrived at the club at the end of the 2014 season from the New York Magpies, making great strides in his two years culminating in a leadership group position last year."

“Alex was such a popular player for two years, everyone really respected him and admired him for his efforts — he was a consummate team man. He goes with our blessing to Sydney University in the NEAFL… our loss is their gain,” Northern Blues GM Garry O’Sullivan said.

Aurrichio's ruck opportunities in the Northern Blues senior team dried up last year which may have been due in part to the arrival of fellow American Matt Korchek. Korchek being an international rookie on AFL club Carlton's list, was seen to be likely to get priority over Aurrichio in that hierarchy. Aurrichio though no doubt played a large hand in the development of Korchek.

Aurrichio also returned last October to play with the New York Magpies at the USAFL National Championships in Florida.

Aurrichio may be a Sydney resident for the 2016 season but will likely return to Melbourne in August again after he was named in the US Revolution's extended squad ahead of the 2017 AFL International Cup. His inclusion would be a huge asset to the Revolution team. That is just speculation though at this time as the final squad will not be named until April.

Sydney University's fixture has them playing on two of the International Cup's draft schedule match days (and the day before IC17 Round 1) so if he does play in IC17 there may be a clash there that will need to be negotiated.