Great Britain add a dozen new Swans

Great Britain today added 12 more women to their International Cup squad that will play in Melbourne in August. The selections followed the successful camp held in London on the weekend and were announced on the GB Swans Facebook page.

"In association with STA Travel & LWC Drinks Ltd the Great Britain Swans are proud to bring you a new squad announcement. After an exciting selection weekend the Head coach Garth Nevin and assistant coaches Ian Mitchell, Lauren Spark and Chloe Hall are proud to announce 12 more players, who will compete in the AFL International Cup 2017 in Melbourne, Australia, August 2017."

Congratulations to the following players:

Beth Bailey- Nottingham Scorpions Australian Rules Football Team

Carolyn Baker- Glasgow Sharks Australian Rules Football Club

Louise Porta Darby- Wimbledon Hawks

Charlotte-Ellen Eales- Wimbledon Hawks

Kirsty Gray- Greater Glasgow Giants ARFC

Rachel Hunt- The Wandsworth Demons

Lucy Kilheeney- Nottingham Scorpions Australian Rules Football Team

Melanie McDevitt- Glasgow Sharks Australian Rules Football Club

Jess Milford- Wimbledon Hawks

Alexandra Peill- Wimbledon Hawks

Lou Smith- Glasgow Sharks Australian Rules Football Club

Ellie Sutherland- Glasgow Sharks Australian Rules Football Club

Previously the following 14 players were named.

Jennifer Bennett – Wimbledon Hawks

Freya Blount – University of Birmingham Aussie Rules Football Club

Lea Cobham – Nottingham Scorpions Australian Rules Football Team

Lara Creber – Sydney University Women’s AFL Club

Frankie Hocking – Newtown Breakaways FC

Lucy Jones – University of Birmingham Aussie Rules Football Club

Rose Lewis – The Wandsworth Demons

Rosie Morison – Newtown Breakaways FC

Rania Ramadan – Nottingham Scorpions Australian Rules Football Team

Alexandra Saulter – Nottingham Scorpions Australian Rules Football Team

Danni Saulter – Nottingham Scorpions Australian Rules Football Team

Caroline Sellar – Glasgow Sharks Australian Rules Football Club

Laura Turner – Nottingham Scorpions Australian Rules Football Team

Lisa Wilson – Wimbledon Hawks

It is expected that four more players will be added to complete the squad.