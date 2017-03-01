Translate

Countdown

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

Site Events

Thursday 23-Mar -
Sunday 26-Mar

Older Stories

Sunday 19-Feb


Saturday 18-Feb


Friday 17-Feb


Thursday 16-Feb


Tuesday 14-Feb


Welcome to World Footy News
Wednesday, March 01 2017 @ 02:28 AM ACDT

Great Britain add a dozen new Swans

Tuesday, February 28 2017 @ 07:40 AM ACDT

Contributed by:

Views: 159

International Cup 2017

Great Britain today added 12 more women to their International Cup squad that will play in Melbourne in August. The selections followed the successful camp held in London on the weekend and were announced on the GB Swans Facebook page.

"In association with STA Travel & LWC Drinks Ltd the Great Britain Swans are proud to bring you a new squad announcement. After an exciting selection weekend the Head coach Garth Nevin and assistant coaches Ian Mitchell, Lauren Spark and Chloe Hall are proud to announce 12 more players, who will compete in the AFL International Cup 2017 in Melbourne, Australia, August 2017."

Congratulations to the following players:

Beth Bailey- Nottingham Scorpions Australian Rules Football Team
Carolyn Baker- Glasgow Sharks Australian Rules Football Club
Louise Porta Darby- Wimbledon Hawks
Charlotte-Ellen Eales- Wimbledon Hawks
Kirsty Gray- Greater Glasgow Giants ARFC
Rachel Hunt- The Wandsworth Demons
Lucy Kilheeney- Nottingham Scorpions Australian Rules Football Team
Melanie McDevitt- Glasgow Sharks Australian Rules Football Club
Jess Milford- Wimbledon Hawks
Alexandra Peill- Wimbledon Hawks
Lou Smith- Glasgow Sharks Australian Rules Football Club
Ellie Sutherland- Glasgow Sharks Australian Rules Football Club

Previously the following 14 players were named.

Jennifer Bennett – Wimbledon Hawks
Freya BlountUniversity of Birmingham Aussie Rules Football Club
Lea CobhamNottingham Scorpions Australian Rules Football Team
Lara CreberSydney University Women’s AFL Club
Frankie HockingNewtown Breakaways FC
Lucy JonesUniversity of Birmingham Aussie Rules Football Club
Rose LewisThe Wandsworth Demons
Rosie Morison – Newtown Breakaways FC
Rania RamadanNottingham Scorpions Australian Rules Football Team
Alexandra SaulterNottingham Scorpions Australian Rules Football Team
Danni SaulterNottingham Scorpions Australian Rules Football Team
Caroline SellarGlasgow Sharks Australian Rules Football Club
Laura TurnerNottingham Scorpions Australian Rules Football Team
Lisa Wilson – Wimbledon Hawks

It is expected that four more players will be added to complete the squad.

Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

Great Britain add a dozen new Swans | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 19

What's New

Stories

5 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days


Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links
 Copyright © 2017 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.19 seconds 