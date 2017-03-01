Great Britain add a dozen new Swans
Tuesday, February 28 2017 @ 07:40 AM ACDT
Contributed by: Troy Thompson
Views: 159
Great Britain today added 12 more women to their International Cup squad that will play in Melbourne in August. The selections followed the successful camp held in London on the weekend and were announced on the GB Swans Facebook page.
"In association with STA Travel & LWC Drinks Ltd the Great Britain Swans are proud to bring you a new squad announcement. After an exciting selection weekend the Head coach Garth Nevin and assistant coaches Ian Mitchell, Lauren Spark and Chloe Hall are proud to announce 12 more players, who will compete in the AFL International Cup 2017 in Melbourne, Australia, August 2017."
Congratulations to the following players:
Beth Bailey- Nottingham Scorpions Australian Rules Football Team
Carolyn Baker- Glasgow Sharks Australian Rules Football Club
Louise Porta Darby- Wimbledon Hawks
Charlotte-Ellen Eales- Wimbledon Hawks
Kirsty Gray- Greater Glasgow Giants ARFC
Rachel Hunt- The Wandsworth Demons
Lucy Kilheeney- Nottingham Scorpions Australian Rules Football Team
Melanie McDevitt- Glasgow Sharks Australian Rules Football Club
Jess Milford- Wimbledon Hawks
Alexandra Peill- Wimbledon Hawks
Lou Smith- Glasgow Sharks Australian Rules Football Club
Ellie Sutherland- Glasgow Sharks Australian Rules Football Club
Previously the following 14 players were named.
Jennifer Bennett – Wimbledon Hawks
Freya Blount – University of Birmingham Aussie Rules Football Club
Lea Cobham – Nottingham Scorpions Australian Rules Football Team
Lara Creber – Sydney University Women’s AFL Club
Frankie Hocking – Newtown Breakaways FC
Lucy Jones – University of Birmingham Aussie Rules Football Club
Rose Lewis – The Wandsworth Demons
Rosie Morison – Newtown Breakaways FC
Rania Ramadan – Nottingham Scorpions Australian Rules Football Team
Alexandra Saulter – Nottingham Scorpions Australian Rules Football Team
Danni Saulter – Nottingham Scorpions Australian Rules Football Team
Caroline Sellar – Glasgow Sharks Australian Rules Football Club
Laura Turner – Nottingham Scorpions Australian Rules Football Team
Lisa Wilson – Wimbledon Hawks
It is expected that four more players will be added to complete the squad.