French Lock In IC17 Touring Squad
Monday, February 20 2017 @ 10:15 PM ACDT
Contributed by: Wesley Hull
Back in December the initial French squad for this year’s IC17 in Melbourne was announced. But that list has now been trimmed and sorted and the official men’s team from France has been announced.
Coached by Andrew Unsworth (Paris Cockatoos/Cockerels), the squad boasts an even representation across all CNFA clubs. In the selected squad there are players from: Cergy-Pontoise Coyotes (4), ALFA Lions (4), Bordeaux Bombers (4), Paris Cockerels (2), Paris Cockatoos (4), Perpignan Tigers (2), Toulouse Hawks (4), Blagnac Aviators (2). The list of reserves also boasts two Lions, two Hawks, two Bombers and one Tiger player.
As mentioned in a previous article, the two Aviators players, Anthony Girard and Sylvain Maylie become the first ever Blagnac team players to represent their nation. See French Squad Named For IC17
See below for complete playing list.