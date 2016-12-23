Translate

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

There are no upcoming events

Older Stories

Thursday 08-Dec


Wednesday 07-Dec


Tuesday 06-Dec


Monday 05-Dec


Sunday 04-Dec


Wednesday 30-Nov


Welcome to World Footy News
Friday, December 23 2016 @ 06:58 PM ACDT

French Squad Named For IC17

Thursday, December 15 2016 @ 10:11 AM ACDT

Contributed by:

Views: 256

International Cup 2017
France is already taking a positive approach to next year’s International Cup with the announcement of their initial squad for the showcase event in Melbourne next August. With a mix of players across CNFA teams, the group will now go through the stages of preparation and final selection over the coming months.

A true representative team, all clubs have players selected. Of particular note is that two players from the newest team, the Blagnac Aviators, have been selected – Anthony Girard and Sylvain Maylie creating new Toulouse/Blagnac history.
The squad (see below) features the initial 22 players selected as well as a supplementary list of other candidates of which six will be selected in the greater squad of 28.

The French team finished the 2014 International Cup in 11th place after a gruelling two weeks of competition, and are already planning to improve on that result in Melbourne next August.

The IC17 tournament will be played in Melbourne from August 5th to August 19th.

Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

French Squad Named For IC17 | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 24

What's New

Stories

1 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days

No new comments

Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links
 Copyright © 2016 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.17 seconds 