GB Bulldogs and Swans lock in first IC17 players

Just six months out from the next International Cup in Melbourne, the GB Bulldogs and Swans have named the first group players to be chosen to represent their nation. Last year an extended list was detailed for the Bulldogs and that has recently been narrowed.

Now Coach Dean Thomas has announced the first 12 players locked into the squad, and later will announce the 16 others (and 2 emergencies) to make up the full squad. A number of Australian based players are expected to be among that 16 along with other UK based players.

Thomas told the AFL England website "I believe the Bulldogs will surprise a lot of onlookers" (the full interview can be seen here).

The first 12 players named to play for the GB Bulldogs named on the AFL England webisite are:

Luke Booth – Huddersfield Rams

Chris Britton – Manchester Mosquitos

Marc Cashman – Wimbledon Hawks

Andrew Cochran – Manchester Mosquitos

Jack Coughlan – Birmingham Uni / North London Lions

Ross Denton – Birmingham Uni / North London Lions

David Hastie – Wimbledon Hawks

Myles Hudson – Wimbledon Hawks

Mark Ireland – Sheffield Thunder

Michael Sharp – Birmingham Uni / North London Lions

Ryan Spivey – Sussex Swans

Owain Ryland – South Cardiff Panthers

Andy Walkden – Manchester Mosquitos

The GB Swans also this week announced their first 14 selected for IC17 with the full article here. They will be joined by a further 16 players to be announced in the coming months. The fourteen are:

Jennifer Bennett – Wimbledon Hawks

Freya Blount – University of Birmingham Aussie Rules Football Club

Lea Cobham – Nottingham Scorpions Australian Rules Football Team

Lara Creber – Sydney University Women’s AFL Club

Frankie Hocking – Newtown Breakaways FC

Lucy Jones – University of Birmingham Aussie Rules Football Club

Rose Lewis – The Wandsworth Demons

Rosie Morison – Newtown Breakaways FC

Rania Ramadan – Nottingham Scorpions Australian Rules Football Team

Alexandra Saulter – Nottingham Scorpions Australian Rules Football Team

Danni Saulter – Nottingham Scorpions Australian Rules Football Team

Caroline Sellar – Glasgow Sharks Australian Rules Football Club

Laura Turner – Nottingham Scorpions Australian Rules Football Team

Lisa Wilson – Wimbledon Hawks