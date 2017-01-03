GB Bulldogs Announce Preliminary IC17 Squad
Tuesday, January 03 2017 @ 12:22 PM ACDT
Contributed by: Wesley Hull
With less than a year to go until the next International Cup in Melbourne, nations are already making provisions to assemble lists and support personnel ready for the event. The GB Bulldogs provisional first list has just been released. Whilst predominantly made up of players in the AFL London and AFL Central & Northern England competitions, the list is also represented by players from Wales and Scotland.
Also featured are players now playing overseas in the Netherlands and Australia. Included in the list is Sam Willatt who will bring his experience to the squad after having been a part of the AFL’s Western Bulldogs/Footscray (VFL) powerhouse, with both winning flags.
The website states:
Coach Dean Gavin Thomas and the AFL Europe Champions Great Britain Australian Rules Football are proud to announce their preliminary 52 man squad for the AFL‘s AFL International Cup 2017 held in Melbourne in August 2017
GB Bulldogs Preliminary List
Thomas McBride – Glasgow Sharks Australian Rules Football Club
Neil Cooke – Amsterdam Devils
Owain Ryland – South Cardiff Panthers
Mark Ireland – Sheffield Thunder
Anthony Roy Brannigan – Tyne Tees Tigers
Luke Booth – Huddersfield Rams
Alex Overton – Huddersfield Rams
Josh Kenney – Huddersfield Rams
Chris Britton – Manchester Mosquitoes
Andrew Cochran – Manchester Mosquitos
Tim Gower – Manchester Mosquitos
Andy Walkden – Manchester Mosquitos
George Dibble – Wolverhampton Wolverines Australian Rules Football Club
Craig Degville – Wolverhampton Wolverines
Ian Mitchell – Wolverhampton Wolverines
Harry Duffield – Wolverhampton Wolverines
Lewis Gedney – Wolverhampton Wolverines
Cameron Cope – Wolverhampton Wolverines
Ross Denton – University of Birmingham/North London Lions
Jack Coughlan – University of Birmingham/North London Lions
Michael Sharp – University of Birmingham/North London Lions
Tomos Wyn-Jones – University of Birmingham/North London Lions
Olly Harvey – University of Birmingham
Samuel Walon – University of Birmingham
Ryan Daniel Cawley – University of Birmingham
James Talbot – North London Lions
Matt Warwick – West London Wildcats
Jack Wood – West London Wildcats
Alex Watson – The Wandsworth Demons
Charlie Steel – Wandsworth Demons
David Jordan – Wandsworth Demons
Andy Smith – Wandsworth Demons
Myles Hudson – Wimbledon Hawks
David Hastie – Wimbledon Hawks
Jason Edward Hill – Wimbledon Hawks
Marc Cashman – Wimbledon Hawks
Jordan Wynne – Wimbledon Hawks
Will Worthington – London Swans
Ryan Spivey – Sussex Swans Australian Rules Football Club
Sam Willatt – Footscray Bulldogs
Ross Ashman – Manly Warringah Giants
Ryan Floyd – Heidelberg West Football Club – Celebrating 80 Years
Olly Smith – University of Queensland Australian Football Club
Sam Pitman – East Malvern Football Club
Dominic Mitchell – Power House Amateur Football Club
Luke Matias – Caulfield Grammarians Football Club
James Anthony Trigg – Lara Sporting Club Football Section
Adam Ballard – Caulfield Bears
Adam Coxsell – Caulfield Bears
Sean Walton – Caulfield Bears
Luke Murchie – Caulfield Bears
Inti Aburto – Tasman Football Club
Support Staff
Guy Titman
Hilary Wilson
Millie Morgan
Charley Dakin
Simon Vardy
Congratulations to all involved and good luck to those selected for the final squad next August.
