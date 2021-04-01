Crows are the minor premiers in 2021, after a classy win

What a superb performance from the Adelaide Crows, they were too strong for Collingwood, winning by 14-points to take top spot and the minor premiership in 2021.

The Crows will have a week off next week, as they have booked a home preliminary final in the second week of the 2021 NAB AFLW finals series.

The Crows pressure was relentless on Sunday afternoon at Norwood Oval.

They showed the Pies and the rest of the competition that they will again be the premiership favourites this season, as they recorded the 4.7 (31) to 2.5 (17) win to finish their home and away season.

The Crows will have a week off and try to make history and become the first three time AFLW premiers..

With top spot up for grabs, the Adelaide Crows brought a finals type intensity and Collingwood were unable to match it with the Crows.

Image Source: @aflwomens

With the loss, the Pies will need to re-group as next week they will come up against a confident North Melbourne in an elimination final.

It will be the second time in two years that the Pies and North will face each other in a cut-throat final.

The Pies will be out for redemption against North, as last year in the final North came away with the victory.

For the Crows, it was their experienced players in Anne Hatchard, Ebony Marinoff and Erin Phillips who led the way.

Hatchard finished with 22 disposals (61 percent efficiency), 13 kicks, nine handballs and a goal, Marinoff had 17 disposals and Phillips 16.

Also, Rachelle Martin had a game-high 10 tackles.

Meanwhile, among the Pies best was captain Brianna Davey and Jaimee Lambert (23 disposals each) and Brittany Bonnici gave it her all for the Pies and accumulated 22 disposals.

The Pies will be hoping that hard nut Sophie Casey will be ready and fit for next week after she came off in the second half with concussion after she was involved in a heavy collision with Stevie-Lee Thompson.

The Crows made the Pies look second rate as they kept the Pies to a goal for the entire first half and the Crows held a 15-point advantage at the main break.

In the third quarter, the Crows continued their dominance in and around the contest, but the Pies were able to restrict the Crows to a goal.

Then, in a tension filled final term, the Pies came hard at the Crows throwing everything at the Crows, but they were unable capitalise on the scoreboard only registering a goal and three behinds.

In the final quarter, young star and reliable forward Chloe Molloy nailed through the only goal of the last and then was given the chance to kick her second consecutive goal, but her goal missed to the near side.

It was a better performance from the Pies in the last term, however the class and the skills from the Crows proved the difference in the end.

As whatever the Pies threw at the Crows, the Crows were able to respond and they finished the home and away season with supreme confidence heading into the finals series.