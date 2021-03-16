Translate

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

There are no upcoming events

Older Stories

Sunday 21-Feb


Friday 19-Feb


Thursday 18-Feb


Monday 15-Feb


Sunday 14-Feb


Thursday 11-Feb


Sunday 07-Feb


Friday 05-Feb


Wednesday 03-Feb


Tuesday 02-Feb


Welcome to World Footy News
Tuesday, March 16 2021 @ 02:37 am ACDT

Eagles inflict further pain onto struggling Cats in 2021

Monday, March 15 2021 @ 10:32 pm ACDT

Contributed by:

Australia

West Coast Eagles proved too strong for Geelong, after some second quarter brilliance from Indigenous woman Imahra Cameron steered her side to a massive 39-point victory at Mineral Resources Park on Monday twilight. 

Cameron nailed through three goals in six minutes and this quick succession of goals helped to establish the 8.5 (53) to 2.2 (14) win at Perth. 

It was a happy monday for the Eagles, but a sad one for the Cats as they are still without a win after seven matches and the Eagles have recorded two wins this season. 

Image Source: @eaglesaflw

It was Cameron's best match of the season, as she everything she touched was quality. 

She only had six disposals for the match to go along with her three goals. 

On the Irish front for the Eagles, sisters Grace Kelly and Niamh Kelly were lively with two goals each. 

 

It was an impressive showing from the Irish sisters, but it was bittersweet for Grace as in the last term she was helped off the ground after scoring her second goal with what looks to be a groin injury after. 

A day out for Eagles captain Emma Swanson, she finished with 21 disposals, 10 kicks and eight tackles, but she will be waiting nervously this week after she some rough conduct. 

For the Cats, Amy McDonald gave it her all and accumulated 24 disposals, 11 kicks, six tackles and a goal. 

The Eagles were never challenged all match despite neither team able to score a goal in the opening quarter, but the Eagles made sure this changed in the second quarter with four goals to blow the match well and truly in their favour.

After the second term, the Eagles did not take their foot off the accelerator scoring two goals apiece in the third and final quarters and restricting the Cats to two goals for the entire match. 

The Eagles defense was solid all match and the Cats could not get any momentum to go their way. 

This could explain why the Cats led the turnovers 59-48.

Despite the Cats leading the clearances 25-21, they were unable to capitalise from their slight clearance lead. 

With two rounds left, Geelong look likely to finish bottom of the ladder, as they have the GWS Giants on Saturday afternoon at GMHBA Stadium and then the Gold Coast Suns. 

Meanwhile, West Coast could win back to back matches for the first time this season when they come up against Richmond next Sunday afternoon at Swinburne Centre. 

Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

Eagles inflict further pain onto struggling Cats in 2021 | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 40

What's New

Stories

2 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days

No new comments

Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links
 Copyright © 2021 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.25 seconds 