Nations Footy Cup this Sunday in Craigieburn

The Nations Footy Cup is a new community multicultural tournament being held this Sunday in Craigieburn (northern Melbourne). A number of nations including Lebanon, NZ, Italy, Fiji, Malta and a World Team are represented in the men's comp and a World and Australian Team in the women's comp. Players qualifying by either being born or having parents or grandparents born in that nation. Similar to how the Rugby League World Cup qualifying works.

This is intended to be a family friendly community event with lots of activities for kids to enjoy or you can grab a bite at one of our food trucks! Get along this Sunday.

For more info go to www.facebook.com/nationsfootycup