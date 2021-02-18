Natalie Grider and Abbie McKay named Round Three NAB AFL Women’s Rising Star nominees

The Round 3 NAB AFLW Rising Star nominees are the Brisbane Lion's Natalie Grider and Carlton's Abbie McKay.

Grider continued her strong start to the season picking up 16 disposals, two marks and seven tackles in the Lions 45-point win against the Eagles on Monday evening at Hickey Park.

Grider has been pivotal in the Lions undefeated start to the year, as she has averaged 17 disposals and five tackles from the opening three rounds.

Grider is a player from the Lions' Academy program.

The Lions selected Grider at pick 22 in the 2018 AFLW Draft.

Also, Grider is the Lions' second rising star nominee from this season.

McKay was the best in Carlton's first victory of the season over St Kilda at RSEA Park on Saturday afternoon, accumulating a career-high 17 disposals and seven tackles.

It was an impressive match from McKay and she combined well with fellow midfielders Maddie Prespakis and Grace Egan.

The three Carlton midfielders were dominant in the stoppages and provided their forwards with great scoring opportunities.

McKay has been great since joining the club, as the inaugural father-daughter recruit in the AFLW.

She was selected by the Blues at pick 16 in the 2018 AFLW Draft.